Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN

Updated 12:42 a.m. ET, March 8, 2022
1 min ago

Analysis: Zelensky's heroism is coming up against Western red lines

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

(Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Facebook)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's daily videos highlighting his country's heroism make it impossible to look away from the horror of the Russian invasion.

But he's also increasingly running headlong into the war's harsh reality: President Joe Biden and European leaders face political and geopolitical red lines that Russian President Vladimir Putin, a nuclear-armed tyrant, simply does not in his relentless destruction.

Soaring oil prices are also playing into the underlying equation of the war: Will Western pressure strangle the Russian economy and force Putin's hand before Ukraine and its people are destroyed or driven to a mass refugee exodus? And how long can public opinion in the US and Europe hold firm?

Call to the world: Zelensky's poignant appeals have made lawmakers in the US and Europe cry on video calls, revived the West from its post-Cold War slumber and captivated the world with his defense of democracy. He's the antipode to the cruelty of Putin. If one man ever changed the world, few have done so as quickly as Zelensky.

In the latest video message, Zelensky left his bunker and appeared defiantly in his government office, lauding Ukrainians protesting against Russian troops.

"(They say), 'I'm here, it's mine, and I won't give it away. My city. My community. My Ukraine,' " Zelensky said in the message on Monday.

The West hitting a wall: But nearly two weeks after the invasion began, the question for the West is becoming what options there are for stepping up the economic heat rising on Russia while avoiding a parallel military escalation.

And there are increasing signs that for all his heroism, Zelensky may be coming up against the West's prudent desire to avoid triggering a worstcase scenario that could lead to a third world war.

Read the full analysis here.

1 min ago

Japan imposes further sanctions on Russia and Belarus

From CNN's Emi Jozuka in Tokyo

Japan has imposed further sanctions against Russia and Belarus over their invasion of Ukraine, freezing the assets of 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that Japan's move comes as Russia intensifies its attack on Ukraine, with Belarus "clearly involved."

Individuals targeted: In a statement Tuesday, Japan's Ministry of Finance said that the newly unveiled sanctions target 20 Russians, including the First Deputy Chief of Staff for President Vladimir Putin's administration, Deputy Chairmen of the State Parliament, and Head of the Chechen Republic. 

The sanctions also target executives of companies such as Transneft, Wagner and the Volga Group.

The sanctions include 12 Belarusian government officials and businessmen, including the President of the National Olympic Committee, Viktor Lukashenko, and 12 organizations in Russia and Belarus.

Financial pressure: Capital transactions such as deposit contracts, trust contracts and monetary loan contracts with those listed by Japan's finance ministry will require government permits from today, the ministry added.

Japan is also banning exports of oil refinery equipment to Russia and general-purpose items to Belarus that could be "considered to strengthen military capabilities," the ministry said.

Japan will also ban exports to Belarus' Defense Ministry, armed forces, national guard, national police, state intelligence organizations and JSC Integral, a Minsk-based semi-conductor company.

18 min ago

It's 7:30 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues in its second week, the civilian death toll is rising, with several cities in dire need of supplies after Russian troops broke pledges to uphold evacuation corridors. If you're just tuning in, here's the latest:

Zelensky's warning: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in his Kyiv office in a video published on Monday, in which he applauded the efforts of the military and said he would continue pursuing talks with Russia. 

In a separate interview on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir on Monday, Zelensky warned that the war will not stop at Ukraine.

"Everyone thinks that we are far away from America or Canada," he said. "No, we are in this zone of freedom. And when the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and stepped on, then you have to protect us. Because we will come first. You will come second. Because the more this beast will eat, he wants more, more, and more."

Evacuation corridors: Several attempts to evacuate civilians during temporary ceasefires have failed, with Western leaders accusing Russian forces of continuing to target pre-approved routes.

On Sunday, a Russian strike hit an evacuation crossing point outside Kyiv, killing eight people including two children trying to flee the invasion.

On Monday, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN accused Russia of blocking attempts to evacuate civilians, adding it was “appalling” that Russian troops were opening fire on evacuees after both countries had allocated certain roads to be utilized as evacuation corridors. 

Almost all of Russia’s proposed routes out of Ukraine lead to Russia or its close ally Belarus, which Ukrainian authorities described as unacceptable.

Russia proposed a new temporary halt to its attack on five cities on Tuesday -- Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol -- to allow civilians to flee. Ukraine has yet to formally respond.

The military standoff: Russia’s attacks intensified on Monday, though the main advance towards Kyiv by Russian forces remains “stalled,” according to a senior US defense official. The official did not have an update on how far away a large Russian military convoy is from Kyiv’s city center. 

Russia has already committed “nearly 100%” of the combat power that had been staged on the border of Ukraine and in Belarus, according to a senior US defense official on Monday. 

The US announced Monday an additional 500 US troops would be deployed to Europe to reinforce NATO’s flank, including Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece. These are meant to support US forces already in Europe, US officials said. The Biden administration has repeatedly said it would keep US troops out of the conflict.

Casualties and refugees: United Nations officials say more than 1,200 civilian casualties have been recorded in Ukraine, with at least 406 people killed -- though they say it is difficult to identify the actual number of deaths and injuries. CNN cannot independently verify the casualty numbers.  

More than 1.7 million people have now fled Ukraine since the war began, with the UN warning the number could reach five million.

31 min ago

Zelensky warns Russia will not stop at Ukraine: “We will come first. You will come second”

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam and Samantha Beech in Atlanta

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Western countries that the war will not stop at Ukraine -- and an attack on freedoms there will affect the rest of the world.

During an interview on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir on Monday, Zelensky again highlighted the need to secure Ukraine's airspace -- something he has urged the US and NATO to help do, to no avail.

"We cannot allow Russia to be active there only, because they're bombing us, they are shelling us, they are sending missiles, helicopters, jet fighters -- a lot of things," Zelensky said. "We don't control our sky."

He added that he believes US President Joe Biden "can do more" to stop the war. "I am sure he can and I would like to believe that. He is capable of doing that," Zelensky said.

The US stance: The US and NATO oppose creating a no-fly zone in Ukraine, warning that such a move could lead to "full-fledged war in Europe." Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday countries imposing such a no-fly zone would be considered to be participating in the conflict.

On Monday, the White House said Biden remains firm in his commitment to keep US troops out of the conflict.

Zelensky's response: The Ukrainian president said missiles were hitting civilian structures including universities and pediatric clinics. If a missile is flying overhead, "I think there is no other answer ... they need to be shot down. You have to preserve lives," he said.

And he warned the war would affect the rest of the world:

"Everyone thinks that we are far away from America or Canada. No, we are in this zone of freedom. And when the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and stepped on, then you have to protect us. Because we will come first. You will come second. Because the more this beast will eat, he wants more, more, and more."
31 min ago

Ukrainian President Zelensky will address UK House of Commons on Tuesday

From CNN’s Max Foster and Arnaud Siad 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to make a "historic" address to the British House of Commons on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Zelensky will address members of parliament via video link – “the first time they have done so in the Chamber,” while formal parliamentary business will be suspended, according to a news release from the House of Commons on Monday. 

Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle granted that request, saying, “Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.”  

“Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible,” Hoyle added in the statement. 

MPs will be able to watch the speech on screens installed overnight above either side of the Chamber, with over 500 headsets enabling members to hear a simultaneous translation in English, the House of Commons said.   

There will be no questions-and-answers session at the end of the address, it added.

17 min ago

Russia proposes halting attack on 5 cities to allow civilians to flee. Ukraine hasn't agreed yet.

Russia has proposed a halt to its attack starting 10 a.m. Moscow time, which is 2 a.m. ET Tuesday, indicating it’s ready to open up evacuation corridors from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, according to state media reports.

Ukraine has yet to formally agree, having previously rejected proposals as an unacceptable non-starter, pointing out the routes lead to Russia or its staunch ally Belarus and would require people to travel through active areas of fighting.

On Monday, a spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Moscow's offer "completely immoral" and said Russia was trying to "use people's suffering to create a television picture," Reuters reported.

24 min ago

Ukrainian foreign minister will meet with Russian counterpart Thursday

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed he plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, March 10.

Kuleba said on Ukrainian television Monday that if Lavrov was ready for a serious substantive conversation, then he was ready as well. Kuleba said he would talk to anyone so that peace could be established.