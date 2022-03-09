Western nations are targeting Russia's oil exports as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine — which has forced at least 2 million refugees to flee the country — enters a 14th day.
Here are the latest developments:
- Sumy evacuation: A tense and fleeting evacuation from Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy took place after a Russian airstrike killed 21 people, Ukrainian authorities said. About 5,000 people fled the city on Tuesday, according to a Ukrainian official. Some 700 Indian students also made it out, according to Indian authorities.
- Russian oil export ban: President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US — a step he warned could lead to a spike in gas prices. The UK said it will phase out "the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022" and the EU said it plans to slash Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year and phase out dependence before 2030.
- Poland's jets: The US is sending two Patriot missile batteries to Poland as a "defensive deployment" to counter any potential threat to US and NATO allies, a spokesman for US European Command said. Earlier Tuesday, the Pentagon dismissed Poland's proposal to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US for delivery to Ukraine, calling it not "tenable."
- Zelensky channels Churchill: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UK House of Commons, urging lawmakers to strengthen sanctions against Moscow. Echoing former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's famous wartime speech, Zelensky said, "We will fight until the end at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost."
- Ukraine wary over ceasefire: The Ukrainian Armed Forces said it "is difficult to trust the occupier," after Russia announced a new ceasefire starting at 10 a.m. Moscow time (9 a.m. Ukrainian/2 a.m. ET) Wednesday. Russia said it’s ready to provide evacuation corridors from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, along with other cities negotiated with the Ukrainian side.
- Civilians held "hostage": The ceasefire proposal comes as Ukraine's foreign minister said Russian troops are holding 300,000 civilians "hostage" in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, where he said a child died of dehydration. Ukrainian authorities said a long-awaited convoy of humanitarian aid to the city appeared to have come under fire.
- US brands pull out of Russia: McDonald’s and Starbucks became the latest Western businesses to close operations in Russia, following Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, which is also pulling some products from the country.