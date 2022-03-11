Russia's 40-mile convoy near Ukraine's capital Kyiv has largely dispersed, and the UN nuclear watchdog says Kyiv has lost all communications with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Meanwhile, Russia and China are pushing a conspiracy theory about an alleged American bioweapons lab in Ukraine, and President Joe Biden is expected to announce Friday that the US will revoke "most favored nation" status for Russia.
Here's the latest developments:
- Trade relations: Biden will announce Friday that the United States, along with the G7 and European Union, will call for revoking "most favored nation" status for Russia, referred to as permanent normal trade relations in the US, sources familiar with the move told CNN. Biden will make the announcement Friday and Congress then is expected to introduce legislation.
- Bioweapons conspiracy: The UN Security Council will hold a meeting Friday at the request of Russia about the allegation the US is developing chemical weapons in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said no chemical weapon or weapons of mass destruction were developed in the country. Meanwhile, the US' UN Mission spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said Russia has a track record of falsely accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetuating, and warned Russia is "gaslighting the world."
- Chernobyl communications: Ukraine has lost all communications with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement Thursday. The statement came just a day after the Russian-controlled site lost external power. The IAEA said it is aware of reports that power has been restored to the site and is looking for confirmation.
- Russian convoy: New satellite images taken Thursday show the Russian military convoy northwest of Kyiv that stretched more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) has "largely dispersed and redeployed," according to Maxar Technologies.
- Evacuations: Zelensky said Thursday about 100,000 people had been evacuated via humanitarian corridors over the past two days. However, Mariupol and Volnovakha remain completely blocked, he said, adding that despite Ukrainian officials’ best efforts to make the corridor work, "Russian troops did not cease fire."