Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Luke McGee, Jeevan Ravindran, Joe Ruiz and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 3:59 p.m. ET, March 19, 2022
2 hr 44 min ago

New satellite image shows massive damage to Mariupol theater after bombing

From CNN's Andrew Carey in Lviv

This satellite image shows a damaged theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, which was bombed earlier in the week.
This satellite image shows a damaged theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, which was bombed earlier in the week. (Maxar Technologies)

A new satellite image shows the state of the destruction of a theater in Mariupol when it was bombed three days ago.

An image taken Saturday by the Maxar Technologies satellite imagery provider shows about two-thirds of the building completely destroyed, with just the western façade still standing.

Still clearly visible in the photo is the Russian word for "children" painted in large letters on the ground in front of the entrance.

The theater was being used as a shelter as well as the city’s main humanitarian assembly, according to authorities. Estimates of the number of people inside at the time of the attack range from 800 to 1,300.

Early reports the morning after the strike suggested the building’s bomb shelter had survived, but reports of efforts to rescue survivors have been difficult to ascertain.

Communications in the besieged city have been sporadic for days, and rescue work has been hampered by the danger of near-continuous shelling, according to reports from inside the city.

Initial reports suggested many survivors had to dig themselves out of the rubble.

Various Ukrainian officials have put the number of survivors at 130, with one person described as having serious injuries.

2 hr 45 min ago

On the ground: Kyiv sees a steady stream of traffic into and out of the city on Saturday

From CNN staff

There is a steady amount of traffic coming out of Kyiv and a long line to get into the city, a CNN team witnessed on Saturday.

Despite an attack on a neighborhood in the Ukrainian capital yesterday, supply lines into Kyiv are still functioning, hence the long lines coming back into the city. 

CNN saw several supply trucks as well as Ukrainian military vehicles drive into the capital on Saturday.

Yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued an upbeat assessment of their defense of Kyiv, saying Russia’s two main routes for attacking the capital city have been blocked. 

Kyiv residents had also been under curfew for 35 hours covering Tuesday to Thursday morning.

3 hr 2 min ago

Missing reporter among several journalists, activists and officials said to be detained by Russian forces

From CNN's Andrew Carey and Oleksandra Ochman in Lviv

A Ukrainian digital broadcaster said one of its reporters in the southeast of the country has gone missing and is believed to be held by Russian forces.

The broadcaster, Hromadske, said reporter Victoria Roshchina was last heard from on March 12, a day after filing a story from the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar.

Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said Saturday the government believed she had been kidnapped by Russian forces in the town of Berdiansk, which is on the Black Sea coast and also under Russian occupation.

Hromadske is a small broadcasting station that started in 2013 and is associated with the Maidan protests in Kyiv that began that year.

Roshchina’s disappearance comes amid reports of other activists and officials being held against their will in other parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

In Kherson region, a senior council official in the town of Nova Kakhovka was abducted three days ago, according to the town’s mayor. The wife of Dmytro Vasyliev said on her Facebook page that her husband had been detained because of his negative attitude toward Russia.

Ukrainian officials have said Russia wants to create a Kherson People’s Republic in the style of the pro-Russian statelets set up around Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 and are demanding local councillors promote the move.

More: Elsewhere in Ukraine, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov was freed from detention by Russian forces as part of a prisoner swap, Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said in a statement Thursday. Fedorov was taken to Luhansk after his detention and held for five days.

Also, Viktor Tereshchenko, mayor of the Velykoburlutska community in Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv, has been released, according to a video message from Kharkiv Regional State Administration's head Oleh Syniehubov on Friday. On Thursday, Syniehubov said Tereshchenko was "captured" by Russian forces.

And on Sunday, Yevhen Matveyev, the leader of Dniprorudne, a small city north of Melitopol, was abducted by Russian troops, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. CNN could not independently confirm the claim.

According to human rights organization ZMINA, about 17 people have been detained by Russian forces in Ukraine since the start of the war.

3 hr 3 min ago

It's 6 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

A soldier walks near a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18.
A soldier walks near a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

As night falls on Saturday in Ukraine, these are the latest developments in the war:

US says Russia has used hypersonic missiles: US officials confirmed to CNN that Russia launched hypersonic missiles against Ukraine last week, the first known use of such missiles in combat.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Saturday powerful hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles destroyed a military ammunitions warehouse in western Ukraine on Friday.

Zelensky tells Russia "it's time to talk": In a video message early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian military's actions were worsening the situation for their own country, and that honest negotiations "without stalling" were the only way to mitigate the damage.

Status of forces: Russia has so far been "surprised by the scale and ferocity" of Ukrainian resistance and has been "forced to change its operational approach," the UK Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update on Saturday.

While Russia continues to make "incremental gains" in Ukraine's south and has used "brutal, savage techniques'' in the way it has targeted civilians, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Saturday.

Rescue operations underway: Rescue efforts are taking place in Mykolaiv on Saturday morning at the scene of a missile strike on a barracks housing soldiers, regional boss Vitalli Kim said. Dozens of troops are reported to have been killed in the attack by Russian forces, according to journalists from CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen who were at the scene.

3 hr 37 min ago

UNICEF estimates 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine since start of Russia invasion

From CNN's Amy Cassidy in London

Ukrainian refugees wait to cross the border in Medyka, Poland on March 18.
Ukrainian refugees wait to cross the border in Medyka, Poland on March 18. (Angel Garcia/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Approximately 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began and are at risk of being trafficked, according to UNICEF, the United Nations' children's agency.

“Countless others” are displaced inside the country as the war wages on, the agency said in a Saturday news release.

“The war in Ukraine is leading to massive displacement and refugee flows – conditions that could lead to a significant spike in human trafficking and an acute child protection crisis,” said Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia.

“Displaced children are extremely vulnerable to being separated from their families, exploited, and trafficked," Khan continued. "They need governments in the region to step up and put measures in place to keep them safe.”

Between Feb. 24 and March 7, UNICEF said they identified more than 500 unaccompanied children crossing from Ukraine into Romania. The overall figure of unaccompanied children spilling over neighboring borders is “likely much higher,” the statement added. 

To scale up protection, the UN and civil society partners have set up information hubs in neighboring countries such as Poland, identified as “Blue Dots” to provide essential services for families.

UNICEF also urges Ukraine’s neighboring governments to scale up child protection screenings at the borders and at key areas, such as train stations, where refugees pass through. 

“In addition, UNICEF is calling on governments to improve cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange between and among border control, law enforcement and child protection authorities and to quickly identify separated children, implement family tracing and reunification procedures for children deprived of parental care,” according to the statement.

4 hr 21 min ago

US officials confirm Russia has used hypersonic missiles against Ukraine

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Jim Sciutto and Barbara Starr

US officials confirmed to CNN that Russia launched hypersonic missiles against Ukraine last week, the first known use of such missiles in combat. The US was able to track the launches in real time, the sources said.

The launches were likely intended to test the weapons and send a message to the West about Russian capabilities, multiple sources told CNN.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said Saturday that it had launched hypersonic Kinzhal missiles against a military ammunitions warehouse in western Ukraine on Friday, destroying the structure in the Ukrainian village of Delyatin. CNN is unable to independently verify this claim. 

Traveling at Mach 5 speed or faster, hypersonic weapons are difficult to detect, posing a challenge to missile defense systems. Hypersonic missiles can travel at a far lower trajectory than high-arcing ballistic missiles, which can be easily detectable. Hypersonics can also maneuver and evade missile defense systems.

The Pentagon has made developing hypersonic weapons one of its top priorities, particularly as China and Russia are working to develop their own versions. 

CNN's Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

3 hr 22 min ago

Nearly 850 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion began, UN says

From Sharon Braithwaite in London

Ukrainian policemen carry a body after a residential building was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18.
Ukrainian policemen carry a body after a residential building was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

As of Friday, at least 847 civilians — including 64 children — have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, according to the latest update from the United Nations Human Rights Office on Saturday. 

This is an increase of 31 deaths compared to the previous daily update published on Friday. 

The OHCHR said 1,399 civilians have been injured, including 78 children, mostly caused by shelling and airstrikes. The actual toll is believed to be much higher, it added. 

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the OHCHR said. 

4 hr 20 min ago

Lviv mayor says his city has more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees

Displaced Ukrainians wait in the train station as they flee from the war in Lviv, Ukraine on March 15.
Displaced Ukrainians wait in the train station as they flee from the war in Lviv, Ukraine on March 15. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The mayor of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, said the number of refugees in his city is now more than 200,000, which is double his previous expectations.

"The population of city of Lviv is one million. And today we host one more city. We spent $1 million per day for Ukrainian refugees in Lviv," Sadovyi told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield on "Newsroom".

He said international organizations have helped with the refugee situation, plus the city has opened up schools, theaters and its arena to house refugees. Many residents of the city have also welcomed refugees into their homes.

Humanitarian aid is also being sent from Lviv to cities in eastern Ukraine, he added.

Sadovyi echoed other leaders of Ukraine, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, in calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Western allies have said could lead to further escalation.

"Never give up!" he said at the close of the interview, raising his fist up.

3 hr 21 min ago

Luxembourg's prime minister brought up concerns about Mariupol to Putin in call on Saturday

From CNN’s James Frater in London

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel attend a news conference on March 1 in Berlin, Germany.
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel attend a news conference on March 1 in Berlin, Germany. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/Getty Images)

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Bettel said. 

“Just spoke to Vladimir Putin again. Since our last exchange, the situation on the ground has worsened, especially in the city of Mariupol. The images that reach us are intolerable. The goal needs to remain de-escalation, adoption of ceasefire & furthering negotiation processes.” Bettel said via Twitter.

The besieged city of Mariupol has been the site of heavy attacks from Russia forces, including a strike on a maternity and children's hospital and the bombing of a theater being used as a shelter. It continues to face desperate conditions, and as many as 2,500 civilians have died there, Ukrainian officials estimate.