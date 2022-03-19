Civilian casualties are growing as Russia continues its assault on several key cities in Ukraine. Here's what you need to know:
- Hundreds likely still under rubble: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that 130 people have been rescued so far from a bombed theater in the city of Mariupol. Hundreds of civilians were taking shelter at the theater when it was bombed on Wednesday. Zelensky said rescue operations are continuing at the site, and hundreds of people likely remain under the rubble. Mariupol has been hit by constant shelling in recent days, with French President Emmanuel Macron expressing concern about the situation to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
- Zelensky's message: "It's time to talk," Zelensky told Russia in a video message early Saturday. "I want everyone to hear me now, especially I want them to hear me in Moscow," he said. "It’s time to meet, time to talk, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, or else Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise back up."
- Missing US aircraft: A US military aircraft with four people aboard went missing on Friday during NATO military exercises in Norway. Rescue teams reported late Friday that "discoveries were made" in their search, with ground crews headed for the scene. The US Marine Corps only said the incident was a "mishap," and that the cause was under investigation.
- Counteroffensive in Kyiv: Satellite images show the Russian military digging in, constructing protective earthen berms around its military equipment northwest of Kyiv. According to NATO officials, Russia's offensive to capture the capital has largely stalled. The Ukrainian army said Russia’s two main routes for attacking Kyiv have been blocked, and Ukraine launched a counteroffensive on Thursday aimed at gaining decisive control of the city's suburbs.
- Other key cities: Lviv and Kramatorsk were also hit Friday by Russian attacks, according to Ukrainian authorities.
- Biden and Xi speak: In a a 110-minute video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, US President Joe Biden laid out the consequences if China were to assist Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Xi said that both countries had a responsibility for ensuring peace. Afterward, Biden said the call "went well" — but the White House said it still had concerns China may provide support to Russia.