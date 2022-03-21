A deadline Moscow gave Ukrainian officials in the besieged city of Mariupol to surrender to Russian forces passed at 5 a.m. Moscow time, with Ukraine rejecting the ultimatum. Meanwhile, at least one person was killed after an explosion in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Here are the latest updates from the war in Ukraine:

Ultimatum rejected: The Ukrainian government and Mariupol city authorities rejected terms set out by Russia demanding they surrender the besieged southern city to Russian forces. A 5 a.m. Moscow (10 p.m.ET) deadline came and went. "There can be no discussion of any surrender or of laying down arms,” Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

Mariupol art school bombing: An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol said officials in the city are struggling to find out exactly how many people survived after an art school was bombed by Russian forces Sunday morning. Many people were hiding in the school that was acting as a shelter. An earlier estimate from the city council put the number sheltering in the school building at 400. About 7,295 people fled from the city Sunday through evacuation corridors, Vereshchuk said.

Zelensky open to talks with Putin: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is ready to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but warned that if any negotiation attempts fail, it could mean the fight between the two countries would lead to "a third World War." “I’m ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations, we cannot end this war,” Zelensky told CNN.

On the ground: At least one person was killed after an explosion in the Ukrainian capital's Podilskyi district Sunday. A shopping center and cars in an adjacent parking lot caught fire following the Russian bombardment, Ukraine's emergency service said. Meanwhile, Russian troops in southern Ukraine are “still attempting to circumvent (the southern city of) Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odessa,” the British Ministry of Defense said. Russian naval forces, it said, "continue to blockade the Ukrainian coast and launch missile strikes on targets across Ukraine."

Ukraine summits: US President Joe Biden and fellow world leaders will hold a set of emergency summits in Europe this week. But few observers believe anything they can agree upon will be enough to end the bloodshed in Ukraine. Biden has "no plans" to visit Ukraine, the White House says, but he will travel to Warsaw, Poland following meetings with NATO allies, G7 and European Union leaders.