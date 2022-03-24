View of Mariupol from a video obtained by CNN. (From Telegram)

New videos from Mariupol show the desolation of the besieged Ukrainian city, with deserted, debris-filled streets, blown-out cars and destroyed buildings.

CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of two videos, filmed from a car that came under gunfire, uploaded on social media Tuesday.

The first video, which was filmed from a moving car, begins with a blown-up Mariupol police vehicle coming into view as the drivers pull south on Builders Avenue in Mariupol's western area.

The street is littered with dirt, debris and splintered wood except for a small strip in the center of the road. Sporadic gunfire is heard in the video.

In front of the car, the road appears blocked by burnt-out cars, and the camera pans suddenly downward. As it does, a body is seen on the ground to the right of a car. The car then sharply turns down a side road, and a man is seen running with a bag.

A second video begins as the same car is driving north in a parking lot.

More gunfire is heard in the video as the car pulls back onto Builders Avenue and heads north, back from where it came from.

As it does, the body on the side of the road is seen again. The driver floors it amid the pops of gunfire. The vehicle passes back by the busted police car, and other bombed-out cars sitting on the road.

The driver continues accelerating as destroyed buildings and downed wires whiz by.

More gunfire is heard, this time so close that the impact of the bullets can be heard. It's unclear if the bullets hit the car or the ground nearby.

The car then speeds off away from the gunfire.