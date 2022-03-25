World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 0410 GMT (1210 HKT) March 25, 2022
11 min ago

It's 6 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Thursday marked one month since the war in Ukraine began, with world leaders gathering in Brussels for emergency meetings of NATO, the EU, and the G7.

Here's the latest:

  • NATO summit: US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russian politicians and a plan to accept up to 100,000 refugees in the United States. He also said he supported ejecting Russia from the G20, a group of the world's 20 leading economies that is scheduled to meet in November. On the prospect of Russia using chemical weapons, Biden said only "we would respond."
  • Zelensky's appeal: Addressing the G7 on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged member nations to take greater action, including a "full embargo" on trade with Russia and creating security guarantees for Ukraine. He thanked countries for imposing sanctions, but called the action "a little late." He stopped short of asking for a no-fly zone, and appealed to NATO leaders to provide fighter jets — something the US is still opposed to.
  • Where the fighting is: Intense combat is ongoing in several directions around Kyiv, though Ukrainian forces appear to have retaken territory to the east of the capital, pushing back Russian forces. The assault on Mariupol is continuing, with local leaders saying they need weaponry including artillery and anti-tank missiles. Six people were killed when a missile hit a shopping mall parking lot in Kharkiv as civilians lined up inside to receive humanitarian aid. The town of Izyum has been "completely destroyed" by Russian aircraft and artillery, a council deputy said. The Ukrainian Navy also said a Russian ship was destroyed in the occupied port of Berdyansk on the Azov Sea.
  • Civilian casualties: The civilian death toll in Ukraine has exceeded 1,000, the UN said Thursday — warning that "the actual figures are considerably higher." Most casualties were caused by explosives, including missiles and air strikes. Among the deaths are 90 children.
  • Refugees: More than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, according to UN estimates. The majority have entered Poland.
2 hr 27 min ago

Ukraine likely conducted a successful attack against Russian ships, US assesses

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

The US has assessed that Ukraine likely did conduct a successful attack against Russian ships in Berdyansk, according to a defense official. It's unclear, however, what type of weapon or weapons were used in the attack.

The assessment echoes a similar statement from the British Ministry of Defence, which said Ukrainian forces have attacked “high-value targets” in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, including a landing ship and ammunition depots at Berdyansk. 

Earlier Thursday, Ukraine said it destroyed the Orsk, a landing ship docked at the Berdyansk port on the Sea of Azov. Video from the city showed plumes of smoke pouring out of the dock area, as well as multiple explosions. 

One day earlier, Russia’s state-run RT media outlet had profiled the Orsk in Berdyansk port, saying it could carry 20 tanks or 40 armored personnel carriers.

2 hr 13 min ago

Biden says NATO "has never, never been more united than it is today"

From CNN staff

US President Joe Biden speak during a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on March 24. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden spoke at a news conference Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels after meeting with other world leaders of NATO, the European Council and the G7. The key global figures are seeking to align their responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The President touched upon the unity of NATO, the prospect of Russian President Vladimir Putin using chemical weapons, and the possible role of China in the conflict.

Biden took questions from reporters and spoke for roughly 30 minutes.

Here's what he said:

  • NATO: Biden told reporters NATO “has never, never been more united than it is today.” He also noted that Russian President Vladimir “Putin is getting exactly the opposite [of] what he intended to have as a consequence of going into Ukraine.”
  • Chemical weapons: On the prospect of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine, Biden said only that “we would respond.” He did not offer more specifics, saying only "the nature of the response would depend on the nature of use."
  • China: On the possibility of Beijing providing assistance to Moscow, Biden said he had a “very straightforward conversation” with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week on the topic. Biden noted “he made no threats” to the Chinese President, but made it clear that Xi “understood the consequences of him helping Russia.”
  • Food shortages: Biden addressed the possibility that Russia’s invasion could trigger global food shortages. He said the issue was discussed by the assembled world leaders, and noted that food shortages will be "real," calling Ukraine and Russia the "breadbasket" for Europe.
  • Refugees: Biden said he hopes to visit with Ukrainian refugees while he is in Europe. “I plan on attempting to see those folks … I hope I get to see a lot of people.” He noted that throughout his political career he’s frequently visited refugees, calling the scenes “devastating.” “The thing you look at the most is you see these young children that are in those camps,” Biden added.
  • Sanctions: Biden said “sanctions never deter,” but added that “increasing the pain” on Putin and sustaining what is being done is ultimately "what will stop him."
  • G20: Biden said he believes Russia should be removed from the Group of 20, saying simply, “my answer is yes.”
2 hr 47 min ago

Ukraine tells the US it needs 500 Javelins and 500 Stingers per day

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Oren Liebermann

Ukraine has updated its extensive wishlist of additional military assistance from the US government in the past several days to include hundreds more anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles than previously requested, according to a document provided to CNN that details the items needed.

The Ukrainians have submitted similar lists in recent weeks but a recent request provided to US lawmakers appears to reflect a growing need for American-made Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles — with Ukraine saying it urgently needs 500 of each, daily.

In both cases, Ukraine is asking for hundreds more missiles than were included in a similar list recently provided to US lawmakers, according to a source with knowledge of both requests.

The new list comes as the Ukrainians have claimed they face potential weapons shortages amid an ongoing Russian assault — prompting some pushback from US and NATO officials who stress that more military aid is already going into the country.

By March 7, less than two weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US and other NATO members had sent about 17,000 anti-tank missiles and 2,000 anti-aircraft missiles into Ukraine.

Since then, NATO countries, including the US, have kept the pipeline of weapons and equipment flowing, even as Russia has threatened to target the shipments.

2 hr 54 min ago

Ukrainians claim to have destroyed large Russian warship in Berdyansk

From CNN's Tim Lister, Celine Alkhaldi, Olga Voitovych and Gianluca Mezzofiore

A screen grab of a video shared on social media of the Berdyansk port fire.
A screen grab of a video shared on social media of the Berdyansk port fire. (Ukrainian Armed Forces/Twitter)

Ukrainian armed forces said they destroyed a large Russian landing ship at the port of Berdyansk in southern Ukraine on Thursday.

The port, which had recently been occupied by Russian forces with several Russian warships in dock, was rocked by a series of heavy explosions soon after dawn.

Social media videos showed fires raging at the dockside, with a series of secondary explosions reverberating across the city.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said they had "destroyed a large landing ship," which they named as the "Orsk" in a post on Facebook.

Several Russian ships had been unloading military equipment at Berdyansk in recent days, according to reports from the port by Russian media outlets.

