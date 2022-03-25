Thursday marked one month since the war in Ukraine began, with world leaders gathering in Brussels for emergency meetings of NATO, the EU, and the G7.
Here's the latest:
- NATO summit: US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russian politicians and a plan to accept up to 100,000 refugees in the United States. He also said he supported ejecting Russia from the G20, a group of the world's 20 leading economies that is scheduled to meet in November. On the prospect of Russia using chemical weapons, Biden said only "we would respond."
- Zelensky's appeal: Addressing the G7 on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged member nations to take greater action, including a "full embargo" on trade with Russia and creating security guarantees for Ukraine. He thanked countries for imposing sanctions, but called the action "a little late." He stopped short of asking for a no-fly zone, and appealed to NATO leaders to provide fighter jets — something the US is still opposed to.
- Where the fighting is: Intense combat is ongoing in several directions around Kyiv, though Ukrainian forces appear to have retaken territory to the east of the capital, pushing back Russian forces. The assault on Mariupol is continuing, with local leaders saying they need weaponry including artillery and anti-tank missiles. Six people were killed when a missile hit a shopping mall parking lot in Kharkiv as civilians lined up inside to receive humanitarian aid. The town of Izyum has been "completely destroyed" by Russian aircraft and artillery, a council deputy said. The Ukrainian Navy also said a Russian ship was destroyed in the occupied port of Berdyansk on the Azov Sea.
- Civilian casualties: The civilian death toll in Ukraine has exceeded 1,000, the UN said Thursday — warning that "the actual figures are considerably higher." Most casualties were caused by explosives, including missiles and air strikes. Among the deaths are 90 children.
- Refugees: More than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, according to UN estimates. The majority have entered Poland.