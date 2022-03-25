The US has assessed that Ukraine likely did conduct a successful attack against Russian ships in Berdyansk, according to a defense official. It's unclear, however, what type of weapon or weapons were used in the attack.

The assessment echoes a similar statement from the British Ministry of Defence, which said Ukrainian forces have attacked “high-value targets” in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, including a landing ship and ammunition depots at Berdyansk.

Earlier Thursday, Ukraine said it destroyed the Orsk, a landing ship docked at the Berdyansk port on the Sea of Azov. Video from the city showed plumes of smoke pouring out of the dock area, as well as multiple explosions.

One day earlier, Russia’s state-run RT media outlet had profiled the Orsk in Berdyansk port, saying it could carry 20 tanks or 40 armored personnel carriers.