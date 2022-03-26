Russian forces carried out strike near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, according to regional official

Smoke rises above Lviv, Ukraine on March 26. (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces struck near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, without providing extensive details.

Maksym Kozytsky, head of Lviv regional military administration, said: "There were three powerful explosions near Lviv from the Velyki Kryvchytsi side, now there is an air alarm, so keep calm and stay in shelter."

"The Russian army struck at Lviv," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Twitter. "We are waiting for information from the Military Administration. Stay in the shelters."

The blasts were audible on the street in center of Lviv.

Sadovyi warned in a followup tweet that there could be more strikes after explosions were heard in the city.

"It is possible that shelling will be repeated. Stay in the shelter!" the mayor tweeted.

At least two missiles struck Lviv Saturday, and there are reports of at least five people injured, according to Kozytsky.

He added there are still threats for more missile strikes, according to a post on his official Facebook account.

"Information about what was involved in a residential building or other infrastructure objects was not confirmed," Kozytsky said.