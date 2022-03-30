New satellite images show entire city blocks destroyed in central Mariupol

A satellite photo shows entire city blocks destroyed in central Mariupol. (Maxar Technologies)

Entire city blocks in central Mariupol have been obliterated — a level of destruction previously not seen in the besieged Ukrainian city — new satellite images from Maxar Technologies show.

With communications in and out of Mariupol non-existent, the images are the first visual update in the past few days that have not come from Russian propaganda.

The images confirm what sensory satellite data from NASA has picked up: dozens of explosions have taken place in and around Mariupol.

A drama theater in ruins after being bombed. (Maxar Technologies)

The area just east of the bombed drama theater — where authorities believe about 300 people died in a Russian attack — is in ruins. In one satellite image, the roofs are either missing or have been significantly damaged on nearly every building.

Every house surrounding two separate apartment complexes is destroyed in eastern Mariupol. (Maxar Technologies)

In eastern Mariupol, another residential area has sustained similar destruction. Every house surrounding two separate apartment complexes is destroyed.

Another sprawling apartment complex in southeastern Mariupol, near the Azovstal iron and steel works factory, has been destroyed. CNN has previously confirmed that Russian troops and Chechen fighters have been active near that apartment complex.

Hundreds of people gather in lines outside the Metro supermarket in western Mariupol. (Maxar Technologies)

The satellite images also show survivors of the carnage.

Outside the Metro supermarket in western Mariupol, hundreds of people are seen gathered in lines, waiting to enter the building. Its roof has holes from military strikes.

Mariupol's mayor estimated that as many as 160,000 people remain in the city as of Monday.

Russian military vehicles are seen parked directly next to homes northeast of Mariupol. (Maxar Technologies)

Just northeast of the city, Russian military positions are seen, including vehicles parked directly next to homes. Towed artillery positions are seen just northeast of those vehicles.