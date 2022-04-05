SOON: Ukrainian President Zelensky addresses the United Nations Security Council
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, a spokesperson confirmed.
Earlier today, he spoke about the need for "serious players who are ready to go all the way" when it comes to security guarantees.
"We need serious players who are ready to go all the way. We need a circle of countries who would within 24 hours provide us with any weapons," said Zelensky.
He also cast doubt on the possibility of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after he accused Russia of genocide. Zelensky paid a visit to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha on Monday, an area where shocking images of civilian bodies strewn on the streets emerged over the weekend. During the visit he said that it was "very difficult to negotiate" with Russia "when you see what they have done here."
NATO expects "very concentrated" Russian attacks in Donbas as war reaches a "crucial" phase
From CNN's James Frater and Amy Cassidy
NATO is expecting Russia to conduct a “very concentrated” attack in the east of Ukraine, with the aim of capturing the entire Donbas region, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.
“We now see a significant movement of troops away from Kyiv to regroup, re-arm and re-supply, and a shift in focus to the east,” he told reporters in Brussels.
“In the coming weeks we expect a further Russian push in the east and southern Ukraine, to try to take the entire Donbas and to create a land bridge to the occupied Crimea.”
Pro-Russian separatists already control parts of the Donbas region. Fighting has endured there since 2014, and Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent republics, just before the recent invasion began.
“So this is a crucial phase of the war," warned Stoltenberg.
Ukrainian Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba will join NATO foreign ministers for a summit in Brussels Thursday, in which allies will “discuss what more they can do” as Ukraine “faces this new offensive”, Stoltenberg said.
“Our allies are determined to provide further support to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, air defense systems and other equipment.”
EU proposes further sanctions on Russia including an import ban on coal
From CNN’s Chris Liakos
The European Commission said Tuesday it is proposing a fifth package of sanctions against Russia which aims to “cut even deeper into the Russian economy,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The proposed measures include an import ban on coal from Russia worth 4 billion euros per year (or about $4.3 billion).
“This will cut another important revenue source for Russia,” von der Leyen said.
The Commission is also proposing a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks, among them VTB, the second largest Russian bank as well as a ban on Russian vessels and Russian-operated vessels from accessing EU ports.
“Certain exemptions will cover essentials such as agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid as well as energy. Additionally, we will propose a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport operators. This ban will drastically limit the options for the Russian industry to obtain key goods,” von der Leyen said in a statement.
The new package of sanctions also proposes further targeted bans on exports to Russia, worth 10 billion euros (about $10.9 billion), including technology such as quantum computers and advanced semiconductors, but also sensitive machinery and transportation equipment.
“We are working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and we are reflecting on some of the ideas presented by the Member States, such as taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account,” said the European Commission President.
“It is important to sustain utmost pressure on Putin and the Russian government at this crucial point,” she added.
EU Member States will need to sign off on the Commission’s proposal.
More countries expel Russian diplomats from their countries
From CNN's Nicola Ruotolo in Rome and Alex Hardie and Niamh Kennedy in London
More countries continue to expel Russian diplomats as part of the fallout from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Italy has expelled 30 Russian diplomats for "national security" reasons, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in Berlin on Tuesday.
The decision "taken in agreement with other European and Atlantic partners" was needed for "reasons related to our national security, in the context of the current crisis resulting from the unjustified aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation," Di Maio said.
"Italy is available to act as a guarantor of security and peace in Ukraine and we will do whatever it takes to carry out this work."
Spain is expelling “about 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff who represent a threat to the security interests of our country,” Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Tuesday at news conference in Madrid.
The expulsions also “come after the terrible actions in recent days in Ukraine, especially in Bucha,” Albares said, in reference to images of Ukrainian civilians killed in that town at close range.
Spain’s Foreign Ministry press office said those expelled will have a few days to prepare for their departure. The list does not include the Russian ambassador to Spain, the press office added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to address Spanish Parliament by video link later Tuesday.
Sweden has expelled three Russian diplomats for carrying out intelligence operations in the country in breach of diplomatic relations, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a news conference in Stockholm on Tuesday, condemning "war crimes committed by Russia" in reference to scenes from Bucha.
She added that Sweden wants "to see a fifth sanction package as soon as possible that goes further when it comes to Russian exports of fossil fuels."
Several European countries – including France, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands – also decided to expel Russian diplomats. Denmark said Tuesday it has expelled 15 alleged Russian intelligence officers it claims were working undercover as diplomats.
The expulsion of Russian diplomats is a “short-sighted step” that will “inevitably lead to retaliatory steps,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on a regular conference call on Tuesday.
CNN's Li Lian Ahlskog Hou and Al Goodman contributed reporting to this post.
NATO chief chastises China for not condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine
From CNN's Amy Cassidy in London and James Frater in Brussels
NATO’s chief has called out China for being “unwilling to condemn Russia's aggression,” accusing it of “joining Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path.”
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was addressing reporters in Brussels ahead of a summit of NATO foreign ministers plus Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, which will take place on Wednesday.
Before the invasion of Ukraine began, allies China and Russia proclaimed their friendship had "no limits." But Beijing has since been quietly distancing itself from Russia's sanction-hit economy.
While refusing to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine, China has repeatedly denounced sanctions against Moscow as an ineffective way of resolving the crisis.
Report: More than 7.1 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine
From CNN’s Benjamin Brown in London
More than 7.1 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine, having been forced to flee their homes, according to the latest International Organization for Migration (IOM) report.
It reports a 10% increase in the number of internally displaced people since the IOM’s first survey on March 16.
“Humanitarian corridors are urgently needed to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and ensure the safe transportation and delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid in order to rapidly assist those internally displaced,” IOM Director General António Vitorino said.
More than 50% of displaced households have children, 57% include elderly members and 30% have people with chronic illnesses, according to the survey. More than one-third of displaced households indicated that they have had no income in the last month, the IOM said.
With more than 4.2 million people refugees having left Ukraine for neighboring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, a total of at least 11.3 million people have been displaced since the Russian invasion began in late February.
Kremlin calls Biden's war crimes accusations against Russia “unacceptable and disgraceful”
Biden has accused Putin of war crimes for atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
“Personal insults against the President of Russia continue, this is bad. We consider this unacceptable and disgraceful of the US President,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call.
Austrian chancellor will visit Ukraine to meet Zelensky
From CNN's Benjamin Brown in London
Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine in the coming days, his office said Tuesday.
Nehammer spoke to Zelensky on Monday evening, a spokesperson added.
Austria aims to continue to offer "the best possible humanitarian and political support" to Ukraine, a statement by the Austrian Chancellery said, adding that Vienna had already provided funding and equipment to Ukraine and will provide further help soon.
Nehammer's office said it would be making no further details of the trip public for security reasons.
EU finance ministers ready to step up sanctions on Russia
From CNN’s Chris Liakos in London and James Frater in Brussels
European finance ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Russia following reports of alleged war crimes in Bucha.
"We have new images from satellites on what is happening, what was happening in Bucha. And we have to react," Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy, said Tuesday. He reiterated that "nothing is off the table."
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that oil and coal sanctions "are a possibility."
Le Maire said he was not sure what the position of the 27 member states will be, but said he thinks there is "total determination" of all the member states to "enforce sanctions."
Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste also called for taking the sanctions to the next level by cutting Russia from its main revenues resources -- its energy sector.
"I think we should cut buying from Russia, oil, gas and coal. And Lithuania is the first country in the European Union to say goodbye to Russian gas," Skaiste said.
Skaiste added that in refusing to buy gas from Russia her country had set "a good example" to other European countries.
She added that closing ports and roads for Russian goods and cutting Gazprombank from SWIFT should also be considered.
Gazprombank is used by foreign buyers to pay for Russian gas purchases.
The EU is expected to announce further sanctions on Russia as early as this week and working on it as a "matter of urgency." The bloc could strengthen existing sanctions or move forward with cutting off some Russian energy exports.
Germany’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Monday that cutting off gas supplies was not possible right now. "We need some time and so we have to differentiate between oil, coal and gas at the moment," he added.