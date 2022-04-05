Report: More than 7.1 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine

More than 7.1 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine, having been forced to flee their homes, according to the latest International Organization for Migration (IOM) report.
It reports a 10% increase in the number of internally displaced people since the IOM’s first survey on March 16.
“Humanitarian corridors are urgently needed to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and ensure the safe transportation and delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid in order to rapidly assist those internally displaced,” IOM Director General António Vitorino said.
More than 50% of displaced households have children, 57% include elderly members and 30% have people with chronic illnesses, according to the survey. More than one-third of displaced households indicated that they have had no income in the last month, the IOM said.
With more than 4.2 million people refugees having left Ukraine for neighboring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, a total of at least 11.3 million people have been displaced since the Russian invasion began in late February.