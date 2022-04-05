Zelensky told UN Security Council to remove Russia or "dissolve yourself." Here's what to know

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian troops of indiscriminately killing civilians “just for their pleasure” in an emotionally charged address Tuesday to the United Nations Security Council during which he questioned the very mandate of the Security Council itself.
Here's what to know about his UN speech:
- It came a day after he visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where shocking images of bodies in the streets emerged over the weekend.
- Zelensky said Russia’s actions were no different from those of a terror group, except that Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council.
- Russia has veto power at the UN and has previously used that to block a resolution condemning its invasion of Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian leader criticized the body, asking representatives point-blank:
“Where is the security that the Security Council needs to guarantee? It is not there, though there is a Security Council.”
- Zelensky told the UN it should do one of two things:
- One was to remove Russia "as an aggressor and a source of war so cannot block decisions about its own aggression, its own war."
- The second, "If there is no alternative and no option, then the next option would be dissolve yourself altogether," Zelensky said.
“It is obvious that the key institution of the world designed to combat aggression and ensure peace cannot work effectively," Zelensky said.
- In his damning speech, Zelensky said there was “not a single crime” that the Russians “would not commit,” alleging Russian troops had “searched for and purposefully killed anyone who served our country.”
- Zelensky also warned that the horrors found in Bucha would be replicated in other cities across Ukraine and demanded accountability.
- The president also demanded full and transparent investigations and security guarantees for Ukraine.
