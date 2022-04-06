Lviv region targeted by airstrikes overnight, officials say

Explosions were reported late Tuesday in the Radekhiv area of Lviv region in western Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.

"Our air defense forces shot down two enemy cruise missiles over Radekhiv," Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional military administration, said Wednesday on Telegram.

"The wreckage fell on the outskirts of the city, resulting in explosions at unused civilian infrastructure."

A fire followed the explosion and was immediately extinguished by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Kozytskyi said. No casualties were reported.

Air Command West of the Ukrainian Air Force also issued a statement on Wednesday saying two Russian cruise missiles were downed Tuesday night in the Lviv region.

"Last night, the occupiers' fighter jets flying from Belarus hit the territory of Ukraine with cruise missiles," the statement read. "Ruscists [Russian fascists] were aiming for civil infrastructure objects of Lviv region. But due to the successful actions of the anti-aircraft missile forces of Air Command West, two cruise missiles were destroyed, making it impossible for the enemy missiles to hit the target."