Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian missile strike on a train station that killed at least 50 people a "war crime" and vowed that everyone involved would be held accountable.
Here are the latest developments on the war in Ukraine:
- Train station attack: At least 50 people, including five children, were killed and almost 100 injured in a Russian missile strike on a train station used as an evacuation hub in the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Friday. Zelensky said “all the efforts of the world” will be directed to establish who was responsible for the attack and how it was coordinated. He also urged a "firm, global response to this war crime."
- Russian pressure for a win: The Russians are feeling “self-imposed pressure” to achieve some sort of victory by May 9, according to two European officials. May 9 is the day Russia celebrates Victory Day over Germany in World War II. With one month to go, the officials say Russia is regrouping and shifting its forces to southeastern Ukraine with the aim of achieving some sort of regional victory.
- Regrouping in the east: Ukrainian officials continue to warn about what could be a major Russian offensive set to take place in the country's east. Ukraine’s Chief of Defense Intelligence said Russian troops are regrouping in Belgorod and plan to advance toward the eastern city of Kharkiv. "They will try to finish off the city of Mariupol and only after that, they might try to initiative advances towards Kyiv," he said.
- "Crazy" scene at Chernobyl: CNN was given exclusive access to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, for the first time since it came back into Ukrainian control. Radiation levels in a room used by Russian soldiers is higher than normal — officials say it's from small particles and dust that the soldiers brought into the building. Drone footage shows trenches dug by Russian soldiers in the nuclear contaminated Red Forest, officials say. And on the edges of that area, CNN saw a Russian military ration box that exhibited radiation levels 50 times above naturally occurring values.
- Rights groups kicked out of Russia: The Russian Ministry of Justice said it has revoked the registration of 15 representative offices of international organizations and foreign NGOs, including that of Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. It comes as several NGOs accuse Russia of committing crimes under international law.
- Bodies found in Kyiv region: In Bucha, the scene of a massacre of civilians following the withdrawal of Russian troops, 164 bodies have been found so far, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said. In Makariv, Russian forces have killed 132 civilians, the town's mayor said, adding nearly all of the town's infrastructure has been destroyed.