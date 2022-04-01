International Red Cross team was unable to reach Mariupol and will try again tomorrow
From CNN’s Richard Roth and Artemis Moshtaghian
An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team traveling to Mariupol said that they were unable to reach the besieged city to help facilitate the safe passage of civilians.
The update comes Friday via a statement, as nine ICRC team members — traveling in three vehicles — had to return to Zaporizhzhia due to conditions that “made it impossible to proceed” to Mariupol.
The team is planning on trying to make the trip to the besieged city again on Saturday.
“For the operation to succeed, it is critical that the parties respect the agreements and provide the necessary conditions and security guarantees,” the ICRC said.
The ICRC says it acts as a “neutral intermediary” with plans “to accompany the convoy out from Mariupol to another city in Ukraine.”
“Our presence will put a humanitarian marker on this planned movement of people, giving the convoy additional protection and reminding all sides of the civilian, humanitarian nature of the operation."
24 min ago
On the ground: CNN gets firsthand look at destruction in Kyiv suburb
While Ukrainian forces have been able to retake Irpin from the Russians, the city outside Kyiv has been left in ruins.
According to local authorities, around 50% of the critical infrastructure was destroyed.
Officials are now in the process of recovering bodies of those killed in previous weeks.
"Some have been laying in the streets for weeks and can only now be removed," CNN's Fred Pleitgen reported.
Read more about CNN's reporting from Irpin hereand watch video from the scene below:
24 min ago
The ruble’s artificial recovery masks the devastation of the Russian economy, US Treasury official says
From CNN's Matt Egan
Russia’s economy is getting devastated by Western sanctions and the ruble’s swift recovery has only been made possible by Moscow’s efforts to prop the currency up, a senior official of the US Department of the Treasury said Friday.
During a call with reporters, the senior Treasury official said Russia’s economy is plunging into recession and getting crushed by crippling inflation.
Although the ruble has bounced back to pre-invasion levels, the Treasury official argued the currency’s purchasing power has been decimated by skyrocketing prices in Russia.
As CNN has previously reported, officials in Russia have sought to prop the ruble up, in part by ordering exporters to swap 80% of their foreign currency revenue for rubles, banning Russian brokers from selling securities, forbidding Russian residents from making bank transfers outside of Russia and other steps. The steps have artificially boosted demand for the ruble.
In a sign of the ruble’s underlying weakness, a black market has emerged in recent weeks for the exchange of the ruble for foreign currency, the senior Treasury official said, adding that the ruble is significantly depreciated in this black market.
47 min ago
Ukrainian defense ministry declines to comment further on Belgorod fuel depot fire
From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Chernivtsi and Nathan Hodge in Lviv
Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, declined to comment on Russian allegations of a strike by Ukrainian helicopters on a fuel base in the southern Russian city of Belgorod.
"I would like to emphasize that Ukraine is performing a defensive operation against Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine," he said in a televised statement Friday. "That doesn’t mean Ukraine has to be responsible for every miscalculation or event or catastrophe that occurred on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is not the first time we are witnessing such accusations. Therefore, I will neither confirm nor deny this information."
A fire broke out at a fuel depot in Belgorod, regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Friday morning. He accused Ukraine of being behind the blaze without providing further evidence.
CNN is unable to verify this claim.
About 16,000 cubic meters (3.52 million gallons) of fuel are on fire at the depot, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing the Russian emergency services ministry.
The Russian Ministry of Defense said Friday that two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters carried out an attack on a fuel storage facility in southern Russia.
"On April 1, at about 5:00 a.m. Moscow time, two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters entered the airspace of the Russian Federation at extremely low altitude. Ukrainian helicopters launched a missile attack on a civilian oil storage facility located on the outskirts of Belgorod. As a result of the missile hit, individual tanks were damaged and caught fire," Russian MOD spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.
Konashenkov added that "only civil transport was supplied with fuel from this facility. The tank farm has nothing to do with the Russian armed forces."
13 min ago
Russia’s gas giant Gazprom terminates participation in Gazprom Germania
From CNN's Inke Kappeler in Berlin
h Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Friday it has separated from its German subsidiary Gazprom Germania, the company said in a statement.
“On March 31, the Gazprom Group terminated its participation in the German company GAZPROM Germania GmbH and all its assets, including Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd.,” Gazprom said via its telegram channel.
Gazprom Germania will provide a comment on the matter on Monday, an employee told CNN.
Meanwhile, Germany’s Federal Network Agency, which is the country’s utility regulatory office said on its website that “gas supply is stable in Germany" and that “no disturbances of gas deliveries to Germany were recorded. The operators of the gas networks do not report any extraordinary events.”
Filling levels are comparable to those of 2021 and 2017, according to the statement.
Moscow said last week that it wanted to be paid in rubles, rather than US dollars or euros as per existing gas supply contracts, and threatened to cut off supplies if that didn't happen. The Kremlin's demand has been rejected by Germany and the G7 group of leading developed economies.
The German government said Wednesday that the country had enough gas for now, but it urged all consumers — from companies to hospitals and households — to reduce their use as far as possible with immediate effect.
1 hr 33 min ago
Germany’s top diplomat tells CNN that "it’s in Putin’s hands" to end the war
From CNN’s Emmet Lyons and Arnaud Siad
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told CNN that the responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine lays firmly at the feet of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“It’s in Putin’s hands. He’s the one who started the war without any reason. It is now his responsibility to end the war,” Baerbock told CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview.
“The brutal reality is that Putin himself has chosen … to fight a war against civilians and to fight a war against the European peace order,” she said.
Germany has approved the delivery of 56 type Pbv 501 combat tanks to Ukraine, according to a German defense ministry spokesperson Friday. Germany’s increased defense spending has marked a historic shift in the country’s foreign policy.
Baerbock said that Germany is offering increased military assistance to the Ukrainian government as “we are in situation where NATO is standing there in solidarity with Ukraine and on the other hand, there is Russia which has made clear that there is no red lines for themselves.”
“We are supporting from Germany with weapons we haven’t done in the past because the reality has changed so brutally,” she said.
“We had to change our course in Germany by 180 degrees because Ukraine needed our military support; we tried everything to avoid this war, but it was Putin’s decision to do the opposite and that’s why now we are also delivering weapons to Ukraine,” she said.
The foreign minister said that sanctions have been effective in leaving Putin “totally isolated,” but said that there are still strong energy links between Russia and Europe that needed severing. “The question we are raising about fossil fuels, oil, and energy, Europe is connected with Russia. Therefore we are working every day to phase out our fossil fuel dependency on Russia,” she told CNN.
When asked by Amanpour as to what Putin is saying in diplomatic talks, Baerbock stated that the Russian president had “entered into this war with a false narrative, with lies. … This wrong narrative he has been telling to the world is obviously also something he believes himself.”
“When my chancellor, when others like the president of France are speaking to Putin, obviously they are telling him that he started this war with lies, that he broke with international law… but he is obviously not listening to my chancellor, and to other international partners,” she said.
“The few people that are left behind him or around him who can actually speak to him do not dare to tell him the truth about the reality in Ukraine, that his troops are not being as successful as they obviously thought in the past,” she added.
1 hr 31 min ago
International Energy Agency nations agree to release additional oil from emergency reserves
From CNN's Matt Egan
The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced Friday following an emergency meeting that its member countries will release additional oil from emergency reserves to cushion the blow caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The IEA said details will be made public early next week. The latest steps from the IEA mark just the fifth time in the agency’s history that it has coordinated a release of emergency stockpiles.
In a statement, the IEA said energy ministers from its 31 member countries “reiterate their concerns about the energy security impacts of the egregious actions by Russia and voiced support for sanctions imposed by the international community in response.”
IEA members include the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia.
“The prospect of large-scale disruptions to Russian oil production is threatening to create a global oil supply shock,” the IEA said in the statement, noting that Russia is currently the world’s third-largest oil producer and the largest exporter.
More background: After announcing a record release of 180 million barrels of oil, US President Joe Biden said Thursday other countries could release as many as 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil. That would be in addition to the historic US release.
“The higher the number, the more likely the prices come down,” Biden told reporters.
In addition to the reserve releases, the IEA said its governing board recommends governments and consumers “maintain and intensify conservation efforts and energy savings.”
Russia exports about 5 million barrels a day of crude oil, representing roughly 12% of global trade, according to the IEA.
1 hr 57 min ago
Turkish president tells Putin he would like to bring together the Russian and Ukrainian leaders
From Ipek Yezdani in Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would like to bring him together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Turkish Presidency said.
Erdoğan underlined the importance of “acting with common sense and maintaining dialogue,” according to a statement.
“Turkish President Erdoğan stated that hopes for peace had been revived since the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul had been positive and constructive,” the statement said.
“President Erdoğan expressed Turkey’s desire to crown the peace efforts by bringing together President Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine,” it continued.
“President Putin of Russia for his part thanked President Erdoğan for having hosted the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian negotiation delegations in Istanbul,” the statement added.
2 hr 25 min ago
Putin appears to be refocusing on the Donbas region. Here's what we know
Analysis from CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv
The Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, may have abated for now, but fighting still rages in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, amid signs that it will become the focus of the war in coming weeks.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said of Russian leader Vladimir Putin that "thus far there is no clear evidence that he's pulling all of his forces out of Kyiv. There's also evidence that he is beefing up his troops down in the Donbas area."
And later that same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned citizens of tough times ahead in the east, saying that in "Donbas, Mariupol, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops are accumulating the potential for strikes. Powerful blows. We will defend ourselves."
"The situation in the southern direction and in the Donbas remains extremely difficult," Zelensky added. It was the second time in 24 hours he had warned of an expanding Russian offensive in Donbas.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also expects Donbas to become pivotal. "Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region," he said Thursday.
An analysis of what's happening on the ground in eastern Ukraine supports this view, with Russian armor and artillery intensifying their attacks, and yet more Ukrainian civilians fleeing westwards. The Russian offensive is being conducted in several directions simultaneously.
When Putin announced the invasion on Feb. 24, he claimed the goal of Russia's so-called "special military operation" was the liberation of Donbas from neo-Nazis and the protection of its people from alleged "genocide" by the Ukrainian authorities.
The Russian campaign since has been a smorgasbord of operations that have included a stuttering ground offensive and hugely destructive missile and artillery fire, and its ultimate goals are still difficult to divine. But the focus of Russia's military effort — and rhetoric — has recently shifted to the south and east of Ukraine.