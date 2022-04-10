"They started a full-scale war and act as if we are to blame," Zelensky says in Sunday address

Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his nation Sunday, calling Ukrainians “the bravest people of the best country in the world.”

“We are coming to an end of another week," Zelensky said in his speech, which he has given regularly during Russia’s attack on the country. "Our fight for freedom, for the state. Another week that Ukraine stayed alive, despite all the efforts of Russia to destroy us. We are fighting. We are defending. We are repelling the attacks."

Zelensky said the nation is doing all it can to win the war and accused Russian leadership of "lying" in efforts to shift the blame away from them.

“When cowardice grows, everything turns into catastrophe," he continued. "When people don’t have the courage to recognize their mistakes and apologize, to conform to reality, and to see that they are turning into monsters."

The Ukrainian president said Russia has lost touch with reality, acting as aggressors yet blaming Ukraine for the actions committed by Russian troops, including the killings in Bucha, the missile strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, and "every destroyed city and burnt village."

“They have destroyed the lives of millions. They started a full-scale war and act as if we are to blame for this,” Zelensky continued.

He added Russia, fearing defeat, will launch more full-scale combat actions in Ukraine’s east.

“But we are ready,” the president said, promising Ukraine will ensure it has enough weapons and demand stronger sanctions against Russia so that justice will be served.

Moments prior to his address, Zelensky said he honored "18 defenders of Ukraine" -- including members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Special Communications Service and police officers -- for their heroism. He also thanked the journalists sharing the truth of what is unfolding in the country.

“The truth will win and Ukraine will win," Zelensky said. "This is for certain. Glory to Ukraine.”