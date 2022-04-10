It's 11 p.m. on Sunday in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

A Ukrainian policeman walks past damaged vehicles outside a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on April 8. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

The death toll in the Kramatorsk, Ukraine, train station strike rose to 57, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration said Sunday.

"As of 11 a.m. today, April 10 [the total is] 57 dead, 109 injured," Pavlo Kyrylenko said. "Those with minor injuries have been released to go home, the heavily injured are being transported to safe regions and being provided with the necessary aid."

Clean-up operations at the site of the blast have begun. CNN saw workers wearing plastic gloves gather scattered human remains. Others looked through papers and documents that were strewn across the station. Plastic bags filled with food lay on the ground, alongside shredded hats, gloves and shoes.

Several points of impact from the strike were visible, including what appeared to have been a direct hit on a car. Pools of blood and a deceased dog, partially covered by white sheeting, lay by the tracks.

