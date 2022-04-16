More than 900 bodies of Ukrainian civilians discovered in Kyiv region since Russian withdrawal, police say

Workers exhume two bodies from graves in the village of Vablia, Kyiv region on April 14. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

More than 900 bodies of civilians have been discovered since the Russian army withdrew from the area, the head of the Kyiv regional police said during a briefing on Friday.

Andrii Niebytov said the bodies were examined and transferred to forensic medical institutions for detailed examination.

Niebytov also said that the bodies of some people in the village of Shevchenko ​had been identified, adding that "they were ordinary locals, unfortunately also tortured, and we see that they were shot."

Niebytov said some of the people that were shot had white armbands on them to try to protect themselves from Russian forces.

"During the occupation of our cities, the occupiers forced citizens to wear white armbands as if this person had already been checked and was therefore not treated so meticulously. Therefore, in order to save their lives, our citizens wore these bandages themselves to protect themselves from gunshots," he said.

He said that wearing white armbands did not always work, "even if they hung white rags on the fences of their apartments," adding that there were also children who were living in those apartments.