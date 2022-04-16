Russia invades Ukraine

When President Joe Biden labeled Russia's actions in Ukraine "genocide" this week, the response by his team looked much different than when he declared, also unplanned, that Vladimir Putin shouldn't be in power.
Both comments caught advisers off guard, appearing nowhere in his scripted remarks and going well beyond the official government position. His remark about genocide happened inside an ethanol processing plant in Iowa, standing atop a stage covered in straw.
Like his declaration at Warsaw's royal castle that Putin "cannot remain in power," Biden identifying genocide in Ukraine prompted questions about what, if anything, the new rhetoric meant for the grinding conflict.
But unlike with the earlier remark, Biden had been discussing the prospect of genocide in Ukraine for the past week, according to a person familiar with the matter, making his comment less of a shock. And instead of a carefully written statement attributed to an unnamed official, which in Warsaw only led to more questions, Biden made a decision to do the explaining himself.
"We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies," he said on the tarmac of Des Moines International Airport as he got ready to board Air Force One, "but it sure seems that way to me."
As Biden confronts a war officials believe could go on for months, he is navigating both the weight of the presidency and its confines. His words are closely parsed for official meaning, even when they are ad-libbed, leading to worries about escalating the crisis.
At the same time, his impulse to visit Ukraine and witness the situation firsthand has been hampered by the bubble that accompanies him everywhere. And domestic concerns are pulling him in other directions, his remit extending well beyond a foreign war -- leading to sometimes-discordant scenarios like declaring genocide inside a biofuel plant, bits of corn dust floating from above.
