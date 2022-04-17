People in Mykolaiv forced to use water from the river because of damaged pipeline

The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv has now been without piped water for four days, forcing people to use water from streams and rivers.

Access to water was lost when the pipeline from Dnipro was damaged during fighting several days ago.

The head of Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitalii Kim said Sunday that attacks by Russian forces were continuing including cruise missile strikes.

He said the water problem would soon be fixed:

Water desalination and purification plants are on their way to Mykolaiv, wells will be drilled. Water will be provided anyway, either half of our needs, or fully provided. A lot of help comes from neighboring regions. We need to be patient for a couple more days.

Kim said the military situation was in the defenders' favor. "While the enemy is preparing troops and mobilization, weapons are coming towards us."

Some context: The territory between Mykolaiv and Kherson to the south has seen intense fighting over the last three weeks as Ukrainian forces have launched counter-attacks

Mykolaiv itself has been regularly shelled by Russian forces but remains under Ukrainian control.