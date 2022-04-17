Officials in Mariupol reject Russian surrender ultimatum

Members of the Donetsk People's Republic militia walk past damaged apartment buildings near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 16. (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Ukrainian forces will continue to defend the city of Mariupol despite an ultimatum by Russia, Mariupol officials said Sunday.

An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol has responded to the demand by the Russian Ministry of Defense that Ukrainian soldiers still resisting in part of the city should surrender, saying Ukrainian forces continue to fight.

"In the (Saturday) evening, the occupiers announced they would provide 'a surrender corridor' for the remaining troops," Petro Andriushchenko said on Telegram.

"But as of today, our defenders continue to hold the defense," he said.

Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, lies in the center of Russia's push to link up its forces in the east and south of Ukraine.

Andriushchenko also said resistance to the Russians continued beyond the Azovstal steel works, a gigantic facility that has been a bastion for Ukrainian forces fighting in Mariupol.

"Despite the occupiers' desire to show that the place of hostilities is limited to the Azovstal steel plant, this does not correspond with reality," he said. "Last night there were fights on the Taganrog Street that is located five kilometers away from Azovstal."

He said that "during the fighting, the occupiers shelled private residential houses with heavy artillery again. The shelling of the port area also continued."

CNN could not immediately confirm fighting elsewhere in Mariupol.