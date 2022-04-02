It's 11 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

A humanitarian convoy of 42 buses from Mariupol arrives at a refugee center in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on April 1. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

As Sunday approaches in Ukraine, catch up on the latest developments here.

Russians move out of Kyiv region as officials look to the east: Ukraine's deputy defense minister said Saturday the Kyiv region had been "liberated" from Russian forces. Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said heavy fighting is still expected in the east of Ukraine, near Mariupol, and in the country's south. He warned that the military effort "will not be easy" in those regions.

Further evacuations: More than 4,000 civilians were evacuated through corridors in Ukraine on Saturday, according to the country's deputy prime minister, including over 2,000 people for the besieged port city of Mariupol.

The International Committee for the Red Cross team��that departed Zaporizhzhia on Saturday morning as part of renewed attempt to reach Mariupol have yet to reach the city, an ICRC spokesperson told CNN.

US to facilitate tanks transfer: The US is expected to help facilitate the transfer of Soviet-era tanks "within days" to Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the plan.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak earlier on Saturday called on the US and its allies to deliver heavier weaponry to Ukraine as the Russian military shifts its campaign focus.

Gas keeps flowing: Russian gas continues to enter Germany despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's ultimatum on Thursday for "unfriendly" nations to pay for their energy in rubles starting Friday or risk being cut off from vital supplies. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russia would not turn off gas supplies to Europe immediately.

"Deliveries are incoming. Supply security is still guaranteed," a German government spokesperson told CNN.