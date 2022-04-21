What we know about the Azovstal plant in Mariupol

The fate of the Ukrainian city of Marioupol rests on an unknown number of troops defending the Azovstal iron and steel plant -- a sprawling industrial complex in the southeastern corner of the port city.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was scrapping plans for troops to storm the compound.
Instead, Putin said it should be sealed and those inside should be offered the chance to surrender in exchange for their lives and a “dignified treatment.”
Here’s what we know about the plant:
- The complex is huge: It spans numerous buildings and an area of more than four square miles and used to employ more than 10,000 people.
- Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are sheltering within the complex.
- It is among the last significant holdouts for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, which has been leveled by Russian forces during the course of the war.
- Conditions inside are said to be desperate. On Monday, a Ukrainian military official said: "Women with children and babies live in bunkers. In hunger and cold … The wounded die every day because there is no medicine, no water, no food.”
- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has told Putin that Russian forces would need three to four days to take over the plant.
Mariupol's strategic position on the Sea of Azov has made it a key target for the Russian military.
Taking it would allow Russia to create a continuous land bridge from Donbas to Crimea, the peninsula it illegally annexed in 2014.