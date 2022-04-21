World
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Travis Caldwell, Andrew Raine, George Ramsay, Lianne Kolirin, Ivana Kottasová and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 9:33 a.m. ET, April 21, 2022
28 Posts
1 hr 32 min ago

What we know about the Azovstal plant in Mariupol

A satellite image shows an overview of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 9.
(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

The fate of the Ukrainian city of Marioupol rests on an unknown number of troops defending the Azovstal iron and steel plant -- a sprawling industrial complex in the southeastern corner of the port city.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was scrapping plans for troops to storm the compound.

Instead, Putin said it should be sealed and those inside should be offered the chance to surrender in exchange for their lives and a “dignified treatment.”

Here’s what we know about the plant:

  • The complex is huge: It spans numerous buildings and an area of more than four square miles and used to employ more than 10,000 people.
  • Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are sheltering within the complex.
  • It is among the last significant holdouts for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, which has been leveled by Russian forces during the course of the war.
  • Conditions inside are said to be desperate. On Monday, a Ukrainian military official said: "Women with children and babies live in bunkers. In hunger and cold … The wounded die every day because there is no medicine, no water, no food.”
  • Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has told Putin that Russian forces would need three to four days to take over the plant.

Mariupol's strategic position on the Sea of Azov has made it a key target for the Russian military.

Taking it would allow Russia to create a continuous land bridge from Donbas to Crimea, the peninsula it illegally annexed in 2014.

1 hr 17 min ago

It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has likened the Russian attacks on the southeastern port city of Mariupol to a "terrorist operation" as heavy fighting continues there.

Here's the latest:

  • Mariupol: Zelensky said Thursday that "thousands" of civilians remain blockaded inside Mariupol. The co-commander of one of the Ukrainian units encircled in the port said Thursday that Russian forces continued their bombardment of the city amid negotiations to evacuate civilians.
  • Diplomacy: The Prime Ministers of Spain and Denmark arrived in Kyiv on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky..
  • Kharkiv: As Russia steps up its offensive in the east, Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv was under heavy shelling overnight, its mayor said.
  • Putin proclaims “success”: Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the effort by Russian forces to capture Mariupol a "success," but ordered Russian forces to halt outside the city's besieged Azovstal steel factory and blockade it "so that a fly can't get through."
  • Azovstal steel plant: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that there is no need to storm the industrial area around the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and that those who choose to surrender should be treated in accordance with international conventions. Earlier Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin Russian forces would need three to four days to take over the plant.
  • Heavy weapons shortage: The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces don’t have enough "serious and heavy" weapons to defeat the Russian army in Mariupol.
  • Russians take central Rubizhne: Videos on social media and verified by CNN show Russian forces in Ukraine's Luhansk region have taken central Rubizhne and the nearby village of Kreminna. The videos come after the regional military administrator said 80% of the Luhansk region is under Russian control.
  • Air force extra parts: The Ukrainian Air Force has added about 20 operational aircraft to its fleet because of an influx of spare parts, a senior US defense official said. Without specifying which country provided the parts, the official said the US and other countries worked "to get them the parts they need to get them in the air."
  • More US help on way for Ukraine: The US will announce a new round of security assistance to Ukraine “in very short order,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. CNN previously reported the US is prepping another $800 million military assistance package.
  • Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missile: The Russian defense ministry said it had conducted a test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.
1 hr ago

Biden administration to detail how Ukrainian refugees can enter US

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Ukrainian refugees enter a border crossing along the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico on April 9.
(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

The Biden administration is expected soon to announce new details on how Ukrainian refugees would be able to seek entry into the United States on humanitarian grounds, a source familiar with the planning says.

The move comes nearly one month after US President Joe Biden pledged to admit up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the invasion.

Over 5,000 Ukrainians attempted to gain entry into the US in March, including 3,274 at the southern border with Mexico, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

The humanitarian parole program, which would fall under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security and could be announced as soon as Thursday, would require Ukrainians seeking entry to the US to be sponsored by a US citizen or individual, which would include resettlement organizations and non-profits, the source said.

The individuals would need to undergo rigorous security vetting and checks -- including biographic and biometric screening and complete vaccinations and other public health requirements, such as receiving the Covid-19 vaccine -- in order to be eligible, the source said.

Sponsors would need to pass security background checks of their own as well as declare financial support.

Through this process, Ukrainian applicants would be allowed to travel to the US and be considered for humanitarian parole on a case-by-case basis for up to two years, the source said. If accepted, the individuals would be eligible for work authorization.

The Biden administration could begin taking applications for the program as soon as before the end of April, according to the source.

In addition to the humanitarian parole program, the State Department is working to expand its Refugee Admissions Program operations in Europe, the source added, with the goal of providing eligible individuals with better access to the Lautenberg program -- an 1989 initiative aimed at helping those fleeing religious persecution from the Soviet Union -- as well as stepping up referral mechanisms for Ukrainians seeking permanent resettlement.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that the administration was working to finalize the details of how it would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the US.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the new details but said additional details about the administration’s efforts would be announced “soon.” The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

More than five million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in late February, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Wednesday.

1 hr ago

"Thousands" trapped in Mariupol, says Zelensky as he calls Russian siege "a terrorist operation"

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Lviv

A local resident walks along a street past destroyed buses and buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 19.
(Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that "thousands" of civilians remain blockaded inside Mariupol as he likened the Russian siege of the southeastern port city to a "terrorist operation."

Ukrainian commanders on the ground have said Russian forces have not honored agreements to open evacuation corridors or enforce ceasefires and have continued to bombard the city. 

Mariupol has been nearly completely destroyed by weeks of Russian bombardment. Tens of thousands of civilians still await evacuation, according to Ukrainian officials.

After numerous failed attempts to establish safe corridors out of Mariupol, four evacuation buses managed to leave the city on Wednesday.

In an interview with French television channel BFMTV, Zelensky said:

"As to our army, the forces of the Russian Federation do not allow us to pass through these occupied 120 kilometers so that we could reach the military unblocking of Mariupol today.
It's true. We can't do it today. We negotiate and open humanitarian corridors, and some people are leaving. But the thousands I told you about are blocked there, and so far Russia isn't allowing these people to get out from captivity."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proclaimed the effort by Russian forces to capture the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol a "success," but ordered Russian forces to stop short of trying to storm the city's besieged Azovstal steel factory, which is still held by Ukrainian forces.

Zelensky added:

Local residents, children, the elderly and the military are blocked in the city of Mariupol. It is not more like a war, but a terrorist operation by Russia against Mariupol and the people of this city."
2 hr 44 min ago

Greek authorities to release seized Russian tanker

From CNN's Chris Liakos

A Russian crude oil tanker seized last week by Greek authorities will be released, a government spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

Greece impounded the tanker with 19 Russian crew members on board on April 15th as part of the EU sanctions.

The spokesperson for the Greek Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy said that the anti-money laundering authority has ordered the release of the vessel. The spokesperson added that the release has not begun yet and could not provide further information at this point.

According to the Athens News Agency, the tanker was headed to the Peloponnese peninsula due to an engine problem. There, it planned to offload its cargo on to another vessel.

However adverse weather conditions led it to anchor near the southern coast of the Greek island of Evia, where the tanker was seized.

31 min ago

Prime Ministers of Spain and Denmark arrive in Kyiv to meet with Zelensky

From CNN’s Al Goodman and James Frater

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right pose with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna during their visit to Kyiv, Ukraine April 21.
(Moncloa/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa/Reuters)

The Prime Ministers of Spain and Denmark arrived in Kyiv on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, their respective offices said.

After arriving in the Ukrainian capital, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen appeared together in a short video tweeted by Sanchez’s official account.

“Ukraine has the support, solidarity and commitment of Spain,” the post said.

Frederiksen’s office tweeted that she and Sanchez would “meet with President Zelensky to deliver concrete support to Ukraine.” 

“Tthey will meet to discuss the current situation in Ukraine, further support for the Ukrainians and the prosecution of war crimes and human rights violations in connection with the Russian invasion,” Frederiksen’s office said in a statement.

Russia has denied allegations of war crimes and claims its forces do not target civilians, but CNN journalists on the ground in Ukraine have seen firsthand evidence of atrocities at multiple locations across the country.

Sanchez announced earlier this week that Spain would reopen its embassy in Kyiv in the coming days, which it had closed shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

28 min ago

Analysis: Why Russia wants to close off Mariupol steel plant

Civilian women and children sheltering in bunkers underneath the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 18.
(Azov Regiment/Cover Images/Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has on Thursday scrapped plans to storm the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Instead, he told his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the plant — a sprawling complex which is among the last significant holdouts for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol -- should be sealed and those inside should once again be offered the chance to surrender in exchange for their lives and a “dignified treatment.”

A retired military official told CNN on Thursday the decision by Putin “militarily … makes sense.”

Speaking to CNN, retired Lt. Col. Daniel L. Davis said:

“There’s no point in just ratcheting out and going in for each individual person in that very labyrinth complex … There’s no reason to do that.
All they have to do is just keep that last piece cordoned off and virtually the city is already theirs.”

The plant is currently sheltering hundreds of soldiers and civilians. After numerous failed attempts to establish safe corridors, four evacuation buses managed to leave Mariupol on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

“Even though the Russians don’t go after them [the Ukrainian troops inside the plant], because they have them surrounded, they can’t get even food or water, much less ammunition,” Davis added.

“The risk to those soldiers is that they would slowly die if they don’t get some help. I think in probably the coming hours or days you’re going to hear that those troops are finally negotiated out.”

Putin declared on Thursday that Mariupol had been “liberated,” but Shoigu said Russian forces would need three to four days to take over the Azovstal plant. Ukrainian officials have denied that the southeastern city has fallen to Russia.

3 hr 29 min ago

Situation in Kharkiv "tense" following "massive shelling"

From CNN's Julia Presniakova 

Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv was under heavy shelling overnight, its mayor said on Thursday.

"The situation is stressful, because overnight there was very massive shelling," said Ihor Terekhov. "Two markets have been destroyed, firefighters are extinguishing fires there now. There was a direct hit in another residential building."

Terekhov said that those left homeless by Russian bombardment have been moved to kindergartens, schools and boarding schools, adding that the situation was "tense but under control."

There are no evacuation planned, he said.

According to Terekhov, around a million people remain in Kharkiv today. He said that about 30% of the pre-war population had left, primarily elderly people and women with children.

I am talking to people, they are not going to leave the city. And we do not consider it necessary to leave it today." 
3 hr 45 min ago

Pushed back from Kyiv, what's Russia's military strategy now?

Analysis by Tim Lister, CNN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during his talks with representatives of the Arab League nations, in Moscow, Russia, on April 4.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during his talks with representatives of the Arab League nations, in Moscow, Russia, on April 4. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Reuters)

Phase two of Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- an offensive in the eastern Donbas region -- is underway. The question is whether it will be any more successful and competent than phase one, and whether Ukraine will have enough troops and weapons to impede or even block it.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that the operation in the Donbas is "a very important moment of this entire special operation."

The Russian goal is clear and publicly stated: to secure all of Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk -- parts of which Russian-backed separatists have controlled since 2014. A second aim is to crush the remaining resistance in the port city of Mariupol to consolidate a land bridge linking the Russian region of Rostov with Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine eight years ago.

To those ends, Russian forces that were deployed to the north and east of Kyiv have been redeployed and in some cases reconstituted after suffering heavy losses.

Read the full analysis:

Analysis: Pushed back from Kyiv, what's Russia's military strategy now?
