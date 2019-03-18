Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday that police are hunting for the suspect in the tram shooting.

“We are doing our utmost to try and find the perpetrator or perpetrators” in the Utrecht shooting," he said.

He called the shooting “an attack [on] our society, an attack on our tolerant and open society."

“If indeed this is an act of terror, then of course there is only one response possible. And that response is as follows: That our state our democracy, we are stronger than fanatics and violence. We will not stop fighting intolerance ever,” he added.

The Netherlands have largely escaped terror incidents in recent years. But Dutch police previously foiled what they described as a major terrorist attack last September when they arrested seven individuals in Rotterdam.