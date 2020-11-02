World
Live Updates

Terror attack in Vienna leaves four dead

By Ivana Kottasová, Nectar Gan, Jenni Marsh and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 6:49 a.m. ET, November 3, 2020
1 min ago

What we know about the Vienna terror attack

A police officer in Vienna stands near broken glass on November 3.
A police officer in Vienna stands near broken glass on November 3. Ronald Zak/AP

Authorities have released more information about Monday's deadly terror attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Here's what we know:

  • Four people have died in the attack: an elderly man, an elderly woman, a younger passerby and a waitress, according to the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
  • 14 people are injured, some severely. A police officer is among the injured.
  • The assault was carried out by at least one suspect who was shot and killed by police. Police is still investigating the possibility of another suspect being involved after witnesses from the scene reported there might have been more than one attacker. People in Vienna have been told to stay home if possible.
  • The assault is considered to have an "Islamistic motive," police said. At a press conference this morning, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the gunman who was shot dead by police was "radicalized" and an ISIS sympathizer.
  • The suspect was "heavily armed" with at least one assault rifle, among other weapons. He was wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest but it turned out to be fake.
  • SWAT teams have searched the suspect's apartment.

22 min ago

Attack "in the heart" of the society

The deadly attack in Vienna on Monday struck "in the heart" of the Austrian society, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen said in a televised address on Tuesday.

"There was an attack that in its coldness was the worst in our history. We are thinking of all injured victims who are fighting for their lives," Van der Bellen said, adding the attack "was obviously to attack everybody in a free society."

In the Austrian political system, the president plays mostly a ceremonial role. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is the head of the government.

24 min ago

Vienna police cannot rule out a second suspect on the run

Austrian authorities cannot yet rule out the possibility of a second suspect still being on the run after carrying out a terror attack in Vienna on Monday night. 

One attacker was shot by the police on Monday, but Vienna police spokesperson Christopher Verhnjak told CNN police were told by witnesses during emergency calls last night there could be more than one attacker. 

Police are investigating and advising people to stay home until they are sure there isn’t a suspect in hiding, Verhnjak said.

1 hr 26 min ago

Chancellor Kurz: Four civilians killed in attack

The number of people killed in Monday night's attack has risen to four, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said during a televised speech Tuesday morning.

Addressing the nation, Kurz said four civilians -- an elderly man, an elderly woman, a young passerby and a waitress have been "killed in cold blood."

He added that 14 other people were injured, some of them seriously. He said a police officer was among the injured. One of the attackers was killed by police on Monday evening.

Kurz said Monday's shooting was "an attack on our free society" and said Austria would "defend its values."

The chancellor announced a nationwide minute of silence in memory of the victims at 12 p.m. Vienna time on Tuesday.

1 hr 59 min ago

Putin says terrorism won't 'sow discord and hatred between people of different faiths'

From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz expressing his condolences following the attack.

A statement on the Kremlin website said:

The head of the Russian state resolutely condemned this cruel and cynical crime, [the crime] that once again confirmed the inhumane essence of terrorism, and expressed confidence that the forces of terror would not be able to intimidate anyone, sow discord and hatred between people of different faiths.

In the statement, Putin also "reaffirmed Russia's readiness to build up cooperation with Austria and other members of the international community in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism."

2 hr 26 min ago

Vienna parents told to keep kids at home

Compulsory school attendance has been suspended in Vienna on Tuesday and parents have been told by the Interior Ministry to keep their kids at home if possible.

Schools in the Austrian capital will remain open for those who need childcare.

The ministry has advised Vienna residents to stay at home and avoid the city center as investigation continues. The authorities said "it can't be excluded that there were more attackers" and added they believed one suspect to still be on the run.

3 hr 16 min ago

Rabbi who witnessed shooting said attacker looked "professional, trained"

From Denise Hruby in Vienna

Police patrol near Schwedenplatz square in the center of Vienna on November 3, one day after three people were killed.
Police patrol near Schwedenplatz square in the center of Vienna on November 3, one day after three people were killed. Hans Punz/APA/EFP/Getty Images

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister tells CNN that he saw a gunman running into bars shooting at people during Monday's attack.

"He was running towards them with a rifle," he said. Hofmeister said he saw the shooting unfold from his home, which was close where the attack occurred.

"He was running back and forth and ran inside the bars, and I heard shots being fired inside the bars," Hofmeister said. "And then within the next 15 or 20 minutes I heard shots from farther away."

It was a warm evening and many people were outside enjoying the last hours of freedom before a coronavirus lockdown was imposed that night.

Hofmeister said it looked like a "professional, trained attack."

"He didn’t look confused and he wasn’t shooting around randomly -- it was very targeted and coordinated, like a fighter," he said.

Hofmeister said that he personally saw just one attacker." But I also saw videos of one of the attackers and I can’t say whether this is the same person," he said.

The attack was centered on the busy shopping and dining district near Vienna's main synagogue, Seitenstettengasse Temple, which was closed at the time. It is unclear whether the synagogue was a target.

Hofmeister said that while they can't rule out that the synagogue may have been a target, at that time of day "there is no activity in the synagogue. The building was closed and secured with alarms."

"We are here in a popular nightlife district -- the nightlife district of the city," he said. "The people who are in this area were people who go out in this district, patrons of the bars and pubs."

3 hr 38 min ago

Austrian embassy in New Delhi closed for a week following Vienna attack

From CNN's Vedika Sud in New Delhi

The Austrian Embassy in New Delhi will be closed to the public until November 11 following the attack in Vienna, the embassy said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure the Austrian Embassy New Delhi will remain closed to the public until 11th November 2020. We ask for your understanding," the embassy said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences following the attack, saying he was "deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks."

3 hr 47 min ago

Little police presence on outskirts of Vienna

From CNN's Frederik Pleitgen

A CNN team has arrived in Vienna by car and say that while there is little security presence on the outskirts of the city, it's a different story in the town center.

"Arriving in Vienna. No check points on the outskirts of town. Not much in the way of massive police presence," said CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen. "If these guys are still looking for someone they’re not showing it."

In the city center, or the Innen Stadt, there is a bigger police presence, however. "Police vehicles on all major streets. Police with automatic weapons drawn. Cops in combat gear but seem pretty relaxed," Pleitgen said.