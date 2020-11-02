Authorities have released more information about Monday's deadly terror attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna.
Here's what we know:
- Four people have died in the attack: an elderly man, an elderly woman, a younger passerby and a waitress, according to the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
- 14 people are injured, some severely. A police officer is among the injured.
- The assault was carried out by at least one suspect who was shot and killed by police. Police is still investigating the possibility of another suspect being involved after witnesses from the scene reported there might have been more than one attacker. People in Vienna have been told to stay home if possible.
- The assault is considered to have an "Islamistic motive," police said. At a press conference this morning, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the gunman who was shot dead by police was "radicalized" and an ISIS sympathizer.
- The suspect was "heavily armed" with at least one assault rifle, among other weapons. He was wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest but it turned out to be fake.
- SWAT teams have searched the suspect's apartment.