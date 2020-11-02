Police patrol near Schwedenplatz square in the center of Vienna on November 3, one day after three people were killed. Hans Punz/APA/EFP/Getty Images

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister tells CNN that he saw a gunman running into bars shooting at people during Monday's attack.

"He was running towards them with a rifle," he said. Hofmeister said he saw the shooting unfold from his home, which was close where the attack occurred.

"He was running back and forth and ran inside the bars, and I heard shots being fired inside the bars," Hofmeister said. "And then within the next 15 or 20 minutes I heard shots from farther away."

It was a warm evening and many people were outside enjoying the last hours of freedom before a coronavirus lockdown was imposed that night.

Hofmeister said it looked like a "professional, trained attack."

"He didn’t look confused and he wasn’t shooting around randomly -- it was very targeted and coordinated, like a fighter," he said.

Hofmeister said that he personally saw just one attacker." But I also saw videos of one of the attackers and I can’t say whether this is the same person," he said.

The attack was centered on the busy shopping and dining district near Vienna's main synagogue, Seitenstettengasse Temple, which was closed at the time. It is unclear whether the synagogue was a target.

Hofmeister said that while they can't rule out that the synagogue may have been a target, at that time of day "there is no activity in the synagogue. The building was closed and secured with alarms."

"We are here in a popular nightlife district -- the nightlife district of the city," he said. "The people who are in this area were people who go out in this district, patrons of the bars and pubs."