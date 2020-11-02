Vienna attacker was ISIS supporter with jail sentence

Austrian authorities have identified the perpetrator in Monday night’s attack as an Austrian-born 20-year-old named Fejzulai Kujtim, according to state news agency APA.

Kujtim was from the town of St. Poelten, 33 miles west of Vienna, the agency reported, citing Interior Minister Karl Nehammer.

Nehammer said at a Tuesday news conference that the attacker had served time in prison after being convicted of trying to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS as a teenager.

He was sentenced in April 2019 to 22 months in jail, but freed eight months later on December 5, as he was considered a young adult and therefore eligible for conditional release.

Speaking at the news conference, Nehammer said there will be further questions about the deradicalization program the attacker went through.