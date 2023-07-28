England vs Denmark at the Women’s World Cup

Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - England v Haiti - Brisbane Football Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - July 22, 2023 England's Georgia Stanway scores their first goal from the penalty spot

England faces Denmark at World Cup
Tara Subramaniam Jessie Yeung
By Tara Subramaniam and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Updated 3:45 AM EDT, Fri July 28, 2023
What we're covering

  • European champion England faces Denmark in a crucial Group D clash at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Both teams won their first matches and are looking to secure a place in the knockout stages today.
  • Teams are competing in the opening group stage. Thirty-two squads will play at 10 venues across Australia and New Zealand, with the field gradually narrowing until the Aug. 20 final. The USWNT is going for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title.
  • The tournament’s bright lights have also helped expose issues like the sport’s pay disparity and a spate of knee injuries sidelining some of the game’s best players.
China returns to action later Friday. The Steel Roses were once a women's soccer superpower

From CNN's  Simone McCarthy, Andrew McNicol, and Candice Zhu in Hong Kong

With a tied score and two minutes left to play after a stunning second-half comeback, China’s women’s soccer team finally scored the goal that had eluded them for 16 years.

That winning goal, which earned the team their first AFC Asian Cup since 2006, reverberated across the country. Fans who’d long been left hungry for glory from a men’s or women’s national team scrawled exuberant posts on social media, and at least one prominent sportscaster admitting to crying tears of joy.

Eighteen months later, that win also landed China at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the team and its coach Shui Qingxia have a chance to show that was just the opening shot in their rise to reclaim its place as a dominant force in the women’s sport.

“We will fight game by game,” vowed head coach Shui, who is a veteran of the golden era of Chinese women’s soccer — a period that saw the team take silver in the 1996 Olympics and lose the 1999 World Cup by a single penalty kick against longtime rivals the United States.

Much has changed in the women’s sport since that time. The rapid development of women’s soccer programs across Europe and the Americas has fielded a new generation of powerful teams-to-beat. And China is now fighting from behind.

The team, known as the Steel Roses for their perseverance, has already lost what was considered a key match against Denmark on Saturday in Australia.

They will face off against World Cup debutantes Haiti on Friday. Even if they take that match, they will need to get past world No. 4-ranked England to advance from the group stage.

Read the full story here.

Here's the starting lineups for England vs Denmark

From CNN staff

England’s starting XI:

  • Goalkeeper: Earps
  • Defense: Bronze, Greenwood, Bright (captain)
  • Midfield: Walsh, Stanway, Daly, Toone
  • Forwards: James, Kelly, Russo

Denmark’s starting XI:

  • Goalkeeper: Christensen
  • Defense: Ballisager, Sevecke, Boye, Veje, Thomsen
  • Midfield: Hasbo, Holmgaard, Kuhl
  • Forwards: Harder (captain), Madsen

Denmark left it late to secure their exciting opening day victory

From CNN's Issy Ronald
Gary Day/AP

Denmark defeated China 1-0 in their opening Group D match.

The Danes took the lead in thrilling fashion in the last minute of regulation time when substitute Amalie Vangsgaard — having been on the pitch less than five minutes — headed home from a Pernille Harder corner.

There was still time for some more late drama in the six minutes of added time as China almost equalized, but the ball bobbled off the woodwork and was scrambled clear.

The goal wouldn’t have counted however, with multiple Chinese players offside.

The last minutes changed the complexion of a game that had been destined to end in a scoreless draw, as both teams struggled to find an incisive edge.

England manager Sarina Wiegman on the secrets of the team's success

From CNN's Amanda Davies and Ben Church
Dan Peled/Reuters

After triumphing at the Women’s Euros in 2022, England is one of the favorites to win the Women’s World Cup this year.

The team is brimming with world-class players, such as Barcelona’s Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh, and possesses one of the most diligent international coaches in the game.

Since Sarina Wiegman took charge of the Lionesses in September 2021, the squad has transformed into something of a juggernaut.

England have lost only once during her reign — a friendly against Australia in April.

It’s an astonishing record that also includes winning Euro 2022, but in an interview with CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies, Wiegman was cautious of the high expectations surrounding her team heading into this year’s World Cup.

“It’s very unpredictable and yes, of course, we’re one of the favorites because we’re the European champions,” the 53-year-old said ahead of the tournament, adding that life changed for the players after the memorable victory at Wembley Stadium in London.
“We have done really well over the last year, but I think it’s very, very hard.
“I think there are many, many contenders and I think we are one of them. We’re just trying to be at our best level, and yes, we have a dream.
“Of course, we don’t go there just to play a tournament. We go there, of course, to win it just like the other countries. And we’ll see what happens. We take it game by game.”

Read CNN’s interview with Wiegman here.

Argentina rally from 2 down to tie with South Africa

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente
Molly Darlington/Reuters

Argentina scored two second half goals to settle for a 2-2 draw against South Africa in the Group G match Friday morning at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

With both nations looking for a maiden victory at the Women’s World Cup, it was South Africa’s Linda Motlhalo who opened the scoring in the 30th minute, on a pass from Thembi Kgatlana.

Kgatlana doubled Banyana Banyana’s lead in the 66th minute, striking home a pass from Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Argentina responded with back-to-back goals in a span of five minutes in the second half. Sophia Braun scored the first in the 74th minute on a magnificent half-volley from outside the box.

The Argentines then drew the match level in the 79th minute on a goal by Romina Núñez, who buried a glancing header on a cross by Yamila Rodriguez.

Both teams will next play on August 2, with Argentina taking on one of the tournament favorites, Sweden. South Africa, who tallied the nation’s first-ever point in the Women’s World Cup, will play against Italy.

