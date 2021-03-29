Health
Pandemic doctors speak out

By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 10:27 p.m. ET, March 28, 2021
1 hr 9 min ago

"All the doctors" working on US coronavirus response received death threats, Birx says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House coronavirus response coordinator under former President Trump, reveals in a CNN special report that "all the doctors" on the White House coronavirus task force have received death threats.

Reports emerged early in the pandemic that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was forced to beef up security due to an increase in death threats.

"All the doctors received death threats," Birx told Dr. Sanjay Gupta in the documentary "COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out."

"My daughters got the same rude text messages. I mean, you can't even imagine what those text messages looked like," Birx said. "A lot of sexual references, saying, 'The country would be better off if you were dead.' 'You're misleading the country.' 'Your tongue should be cut out.' "

Birx said she originally took the threats to the US Department of State, but eventually she "didn't have time."

 Watch her interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta:

1 hr 43 min ago

What to expect tonight on CNN's "COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out" special report

This past January, just a few days after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, six of the doctors responsible for the previous administration's Covid-19 response agreed to sit down — in strict confidence — and talk with CNN about the events of the past year.

Over the period of a few weeks, in Houston, Washington, DC, and Baltimore, CNN secured nondescript, large hotel ballrooms with plenty of space and ventilation to allow these extraordinary one-on-one conversations to take place with Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Brett Giroir, Dr. Stephen Hahn, Dr. Robert Kadlec and Dr. Robert Redfield.

Watch, "COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out," at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.