Hundreds of thousands of Bangladesh-based Rohingya refugees 'at risk'

Flooding in a refugee camp in Bangladesh during monsoon season in August 2018. Flooding in a refugee camp in Bangladesh during monsoon season in August 2018. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Makeshift camps containing hundreds of thousands of displaced Rohingya refugees along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border could face "massive destruction" from Tropical Cyclone Fani, an aid organization has warned.

Bangladesh, a low-lying country, typically suffers flooding and damage from strong winds when tropical cyclones hit, with ramshackle conditions in the refugee camps placing residents at particular risk.

Zia Choudhury, Bangladesh director for aid organization CARE, said the group was preparing "to respond fast" to potential storm damage.

"The worst scenario will see massive destruction of homes, buildings, roads, electric lines, crops and more. Despite the high level of expertise the government and NGOs have in preparing and responding to crises, the real concern this year is for the Rohingya refugees. Over one million people living in flimsy shelters, densely packed into a very fragile, hilly, exposed area. We are expecting destruction of shelters, injuries and landslides," Choudhury said.