India election 2019: latest updates

Indian National Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi before unveiling his party's election manifesto in New Delhi on April 2, 2019. Indian National Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi before unveiling his party's election manifesto in New Delhi on April 2, 2019. PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images

The Congress Party unveiled its manifesto in New Delhi on Tuesday. Here are the key pledges:

Minimum Income Plan

Rahul Gandhi's flagship plan to eliminate poverty, called the Nyuntam Aay Yojana or NYAY scheme, will give Rs. 72,000 ($1,000) a year to the poorest 20% of households. The money will be transferred to the woman in the household, as far as possible, according to Congress.

Jobs Revolution

Congress has pledged to make jobs its number one priority and said it will ensure 34 lakh (3.4 million) jobs in the public sector by filling government vacancies, as well as rewarding businesses for job creation and employing more women, and requiring businesses with over 100 employees to implement an apprenticeship program. Congress has not specified what the rewards will be or if there would be penalties for not creating apprenticeships.

Farmers And Farm Labour

Congress promised to implement "remunerative prices, lower input costs, and assured access to institutional credit" for farmers. This includes a separate budget for farmers and the establishment of a permanent National Commission on Agricultural Development and Planning.

Indian farmers protest against the alleged anti-farmer policies imposed by the central and state government, in Amritsar on March 30, 2019. Indian farmers protest against the alleged anti-farmer policies imposed by the central and state government, in Amritsar on March 30, 2019. NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images

Universal Healthcare

Congress said it would enact its Right to Healthcare Act if voted into power that "guarantees every citizen free diagnostics, out-patient care, free medicines and hospitalisation." Congress said it plans to double the spending on healthcare to 3% of GDP by 2023-24.

GST 2.0

Congress wants to simplify the Goods and Services Tax with a single moderate rate of tax, zero rating of exports, and exemption for essential goods and services.

Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces

The party pledged to increase defense spending and "expedite all modernisation programs" of the armed forces.

Quality Education For Every Child

Public school education for all kids aged 5-18 will be compulsory and free, Congress said. To ensure schools have adequate infrastructure and resources to teach kids free of charge from kindergarten to high school, Congress said it would double the spending in education to 6% of GDP by 2023-24.

Gender Justice

Congress pledged to reserve 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies and reserve 33% of all posts in the central government for women.

Indian activists including supporters of various tribal and Dalit groups and members of the Delhi University Teacher's Association protest over forest rights and reservation job quotas in New Delhi on March 5, 2019. Indian activists including supporters of various tribal and Dalit groups and members of the Delhi University Teacher's Association protest over forest rights and reservation job quotas in New Delhi on March 5, 2019. MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images

Other key pledges include securing tribal rights for forest dwellers and introducing other land rights acts, ending hate crimes including mob lynching, which has risen in recent years, strengthening democratic freedoms, restricting the use of the Aadhaar biometric card as well as tackling air pollution and strengthening other environmental protections.