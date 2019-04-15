India election 2019: latest updates

Indian Chief Minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, was barred from political campaigning for 72 hours. Indian Chief Minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, was barred from political campaigning for 72 hours. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

India’s Election Commission Monday banned two senior political leaders from campaigning in response to complaints registered against them.

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a hard-right Hindu priest turned politician for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was banned for the next 72 hours from campaigning in India.

In an election rally last week, Adityanath said the BJP was looking for votes from people of all religions barring one -- Islam. “They have said that we want only Muslim votes and we do not need any other votes, I have come for the rest of the votes to you,” said Adityanath.

Another regional leader and head of the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati during an election rally asked Muslims to not split their votes across parties and to vote as one for the alliance formed by the regional state parties. She has been banned from campaigning for the next 48 hours.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati was banned from campaigning for 48 hours after breaking electoral rules that prohibit appealing to voters on the basis of religion. Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati was banned from campaigning for 48 hours after breaking electoral rules that prohibit appealing to voters on the basis of religion. MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images

According to strict guidelines, candidates are not allowed to incite communal violence or appeal to voters on the basis of religion in any way.

Indian elections are highly charged as political parties vie for sections of voters, usually divided on the basis of caste and religion.

This is not the first time that Adityanath has courted controversy over speeches deriding the Muslim community in India. He has in the past praised US President Donald Trump’s travel ban and said that India needed to take similar steps.