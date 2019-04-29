India election 2019: Latest updates

Bollywood stars came out early Monday morning to vote across the six constituencies in Mumbai, the home of India's Hindi-language movie industry.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently got married to Nick Jonas in a lavish ceremony, showed her inked finger on Instagram, along with the caption: “This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts.”

Mumbai North Congress candidate, Urmila Matondkar, also encouraged people to vote through a post on her Instagram account.

Anupam Kher, a prominent Bollywood star who has appeared in many international films also voted early in the morning.

While actress Madhuri Dixit Nene encouraged people to use their vote "wisely."