India election 2019: live updates

In an attempt to reign in false political advertising and online misinformation, India's Election Commission has laid down rules that social media giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter will have to follow in the coming 10 weeks as India goes to the polls.

For the April-May Indian elections, all candidates are required to provide the commission with details of their social media accounts, and declare online campaigning expenditures.

And for the first time ever, all political ads on social media will need to get pre-certification from the Election Commission, Sunil Arora, India's chief election commissioner, said on Sunday.

Along with pre-certification, social media firms have been asked to hire dedicated grievance officers to check hate speech, election violations and false news, Arora said.

Last month, Facebook announced that it would show disclaimers on ads that feature politicians, parties, elections or particular pieces of legislation.

India's election, the world's biggest, will see social media play a huge role. In 2014, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi harnessed its power by employing entire teams of people dedicated to spreading the message of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) via social media sites.

But false advertising, misinformation, and abuse is rampant across Indian social media.

Vicious rumours circulating on apps such as Whatsapp has, over the last two years, led to lynchings across India. Dozens of people have been killed after Whatsapp messages accused them of being child kidnappers or being involved in illegal cattle trading.