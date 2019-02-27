Pakistani and Indian soldiers lower the flags of their countries during a daily ceremony at the Wagah border near Lahore on July 17, 2011. Pakistani and Indian soldiers lower the flags of their countries during a daily ceremony at the Wagah border near Lahore on July 17, 2011. BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan, who has been in Pakistani custody since his plane was shot down over Kashmir on Wednesday, will be released at the Wagah border crossing on Friday afternoon local time.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan described the release as a "gesture for peace." The move could defuse the gravest crisis in the disputed border region in years.

The Wagah crossing between Pakistan's Lahore and Amritsar, India, is known for its daily parade, known as the "beating retreat" ceremony.

Every evening there for 60 years, Pakistan's Rangers and India's Border Security Force take part in a lowering-of-the-flags ceremony before sunset.

The ceremony, which ends with soldiers folding their countries' flags and shaking hands, draws attendees from both sides of the border, as well as international tourists.