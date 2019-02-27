An image of what Pakistan said was a downed Indian jet.
India-Pakistan border crisis: Live updatesBy Bianca Britton, Eliza Mackintosh and Helen Regan, CNN
Indian pilot to be released 'this afternoon' at the Wagah border
From CNN's Sophia Saifi in Islamabad
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan, who has been in Pakistani custody since his plane was shot down over Kashmir on Wednesday, will be released at the Wagah border crossing on Friday afternoon local time.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan described the release as a "gesture for peace." The move could defuse the gravest crisis in the disputed border region in years.
The Wagah crossing between Pakistan's Lahore and Amritsar, India, is known for its daily parade, known as the "beating retreat" ceremony.
Every evening there for 60 years, Pakistan's Rangers and India's Border Security Force take part in a lowering-of-the-flags ceremony before sunset.
The ceremony, which ends with soldiers folding their countries' flags and shaking hands, draws attendees from both sides of the border, as well as international tourists.
Pakistan's FM says leader of militant group is in Pakistan
From CNN's Helen Regan
Speaking with CNN’s Christine Amanpour on Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, confirmed that Masood Azhar -- leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group that India said it targeted in a pre-dawn strike in Pakistan territory on Tuesday -- is in Pakistan.
“He is very unwell,” Quresh said. “He is unwell to the extent that he cannot leave his house, because he is really unwell, so that’s the information I have.”
Qureshi also said that the expected release of the Indian pilot who was shot down should be seen as an expression of his country’s willingness to de-escalate the crisis.
When asked about how serious the situation got and whether he could envision all-out war, Qureshi said he hoped not, that would be “mutual suicide.”
Watch the interview here.
India awaits release of captured pilot
From CNN's Helen Regan
India is waiting for the release of a pilot who has been in Pakistani custody since he was shot down over Kashmir on Wednesday, a goodwill gesture which could defuse the gravest crisis in the disputed border region in years.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the pilot, whose jet was downed during a dogfight between Pakistani and Indian warplanes, would be released Friday as a "gesture for peace."
The pilot has been identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan.
Read more on that here.
Putin speaks to Modi
From CNN's Sugam Pokharel and Lauren Said-Moorhouse
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone on Thursday, according to a statement from India's foreign ministry.
"President Putin expressed his deep condolences on the Pulwama terrorist attack. He also conveyed solidarity of the people of the Russian Federation with the people of India in the fight against terrorism," the statement read.
The Indian government has blamed a Pakistan-based terror organization for a deadly Feb. 14 bomb attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers. Pakistan has vehemently denied any role in the attack.
The statement said Modi expressed his thanks for Russia's "steadfast support for India’s efforts to protect its interests against cross-border terror attacks, and renewed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism as a pillar of privileged and special strategic partnership."
Modi also welcomed Putin's reiteration of an invitation to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok later this year.
India remains in a "high state of readiness"
From CNN's Bianca Britton and Swati Gupta
India has accused Pakistan of "unprovoked cease-fire violations" and "factually incorrect statements" on the confrontation between the two powers, military officials said Thursday.
In a joint press conference, the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy claimed Pakistan had used F-16 fighter jets to target military compounds. Pakistan had earlier said "India has been trying to establish what they call 'a new normal,' a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day."
"Pakistan claimed that they intentionally dropped weapons in open space where there was no human presence or military posts," Air Vice Marshal of the Indian Air Force, RJK Kapoor said. "The fact is that the Pakistan Air Force aircraft targeted military installations."
Kapoor also acknowledged Pakistan's decision to release on Friday the Indian pilot, who has been in Pakistani custody since his plane was shot down during a dogfight on Wednesday.
"The Indian Air Force is happy and looks forward to the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan," he said.
Despite the positive development that could defuse tensions, Rear Admiral Dalbir Singh Gujral of the Indian Navy said that the military remains "deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised in all three dimensions. On surface, under sea and in air."
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince calls for dialogue between Pakistan and India
From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has held two phone calls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan on Thursday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said.
Al Nahyan emphasized the importance behind dealing with the "worrying developments" and working towards easing tensions between the two countries by prioritizing dialogue and communication, according to WAM.
It added that the Crown Prince reiterated the "UAE's keenness on ensuring peace and stability in India-Pakistan ties" and expressed his "great confidence in the two countries' leadership prioritizing peaceful dialogue in dealing with the developments that have occurred in the past few days."
Pompeo attempts to cool tensions between India and Pakistan
From CNN's Bianca Britton
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged India and Pakistan to avoid "any action that would escalate and greatly increase risk," he told reporters Thursday.
Speaking on board his plane after President Donald Trump's Hanoi summit with Kim Jong Un fell through, Pompeo said the US continues to be "very engaged" with the two countries and that he was "hopeful" that tensions could be cooling down.
Why does Kashmir mean so much to both India and Pakistan?
From CNN's Jack Guy, Katie Hunt and Nikhil Kumar
India and Pakistan have been locked in a struggle over Kashmir for more than 70 years, and the restive region is back in the news again this week.
So why does the mountainous region mean so much to the two countries?
Kashmir initially remained independent and was free to accede to either nation. When the Hindu king of Kashmir chose to join India in exchange for military protection, Jammu and Kashmir state became the only Muslim-majority state in the country.
Jammu and Kashmir covers around 45% of Kashmir, in the south and east of the region, while Pakistan controls Azad Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan -- which cover around 35% of the total territory in the north and west. Both countries claim complete ownership of Kashmir; also in the picture is China, which controls around 20% of Kashmir territory known as Aksai Chin.
The issue is also one of the oldest items on the agenda at the United Nations, where India and Pakistan took their dispute soon after independence.
Both countries agreed to a plebiscite in principle, to allow Kashmiris to decide their own future, but it has never been held because it was predicated on the withdrawal of all military forces from the region, which has not happened even decades on.
Indian authorities wanted to show that they could guarantee the rights of Muslims in a secular state, but Kashmir is also key to Pakistani identity as a homeland for Muslims after partition in 1947, said Simona Vittorini, a specialist in South Asian politics at SOAS University of London.
Read more on that here.
Pakistan says four civilians killed by Indian shelling
From CNN’s Swati Gupta in Delhi and Adeel Raja in Islamabad
Pakistan’s military says four of its civilians are dead and two others injured as a result of cross-border fire from India, a spokesperson told CNN.
Pakistan says it retaliated in response to India’s "deliberate firing on civilians." The most recent shelling by Pakistani artillery was in the Pani district of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.
In a statement on cross border violence Thursday, Indian’s army accused Pakistan of initiating the attacks earlier this morning. The Indian statement said Pakistan fired mortars and small arms over the Line of Control and into the Krishna Ghati sector of Indian-controlled Kashmir.