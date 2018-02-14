In pictures: Florida school shooting

Joel Auerbach/AP

At least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14, authorities said.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Cruz was a former student at the school and had been expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.

“It’s a horrific, horrific day,” Israel said. “Just pray for this city. Pray for this school, the parents, the folks that lost their lives.”

Police evacuate students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, after the shooting on Wednesday, February 14. Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images

A father and daughter are reunited. Saul Martinez/The New York Times/Redux

A crowd gathers under an overpass just south of the campus. Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images

Emotions run high as students are released from a lockdown. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. John McCall/Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images

Police officers tend to a victim as they ride in the back of a pickup truck. John McCall/Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images

Loved ones wait for word from students. Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images

A police officer carries his weapon near an overpass south of campus. Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel/Zuma Wire

People gather as they wait for students to be released from the lockdown. Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images

Students form a chain as they are brought out of the school. Joe Raedle/Getty Images