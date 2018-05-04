Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts

A view of the Puu Oo volcanic cone on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on Thursday, May 3.

A view of the Puu Oo volcanic cone on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on Thursday, May 3. US Geological Survey/ZUMA Wire

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending a smoldering flow of lava into residential areas and forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.

Authorities ordered people living in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens on the Big Island to take shelter in a local community center. High levels of sulfur dioxide also have been detected in the evacuation zone, according to fire officials.

The eruption comes after hundreds of earthquakes have jarred the island’s eastern side this week, including temblor with a magnitude 5.0.

Kilauea is in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has closed thousands of acres “due to potential volcanic hazards,” according to the park’s website. However, most of the park remains open.

Kilauea has threatened residents with the eruption of its Puu Oo vent since 1983, according to the US Geological Survey.

Lava flows from a crack in a still image taken from drone video over the Leilani Estates community on the Big Island. Jeremiah Osuna

Stella Calio, a resident evacuated from Leilani Estates, watches videos on social media of the eruption that took place near her home in Pahoa on Friday, May 4. Marco Garcia/AP

An ash cloud rises above the Kilauea volcano on May 3. Janice Wei/AFP PHOTO

Lava threatens a home in the Leilani Estates subdivision on the Big Island on May 4. Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE

Ash rises from the Puu Oo crater on May 3. US Geological Survey via AP

A view of the Puu Oo crater on May 3. US Geological Survey via AP

A new crack is visible on the west side of Puu Oo on Wednesday, May 2. US Geological Survey/ZUMA Wire

A layer of red ash surfaces on top of an active lava flow on Monday, April 30. US Geological Survey via AP

The Halemaumau crater, as seen from a helicopter on April 23. C. Parcheta/US Geological Survey via AP

Lava spurts at the edge of the Halemaumau crater on April 22. M. Patrick/US Geological Survey via AP