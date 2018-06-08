News of Anthony Bourdain’s death shook people around the world on Friday morning. We asked for your stories of how this gifted storyteller and chef touched your life. Thousands of you have offered your heartfelt stories. We will continue to update this through the weekend with some of your responses.
He inspired me to be more open-minded about other people's cultures and to generally be a kinder person to others and to not be afraid to try new things or cuisines. He opened by eyes to many cultures of which I had very little information on. His “Parts Unknown” episode on Beirut is one of the main reasons I visited Lebanon last year and like Anthony before me, I now share a great love and admiration for Beirut.Caleb Weissllinois
He inspired me to climb to the Pizzarium Bonci in Rome, to go bonkers at the robot museum in Tokyo and just last week to taste if montreal truly had the best bagels at St Viateur. He motivated me to get up, get out and travel to soak in new cultures. He will be incredibly missed.Rebecca NovakPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania
Anthony showed me how truly connected we all are. Food, family, ritual, in every culture we all share this instinctive desire to break bread. I loved his humor and frank, open, passionate story telling. This quote says it all:Amy Green
“Do we really want to travel in hermetically sealed popemobiles through the rural provinces of France, Mexico and the Far East, eating only in Hard Rock Cafes and McDonalds? Or do we want to eat without fear, tearing into the local stew, the humble taqueria's mystery meat, the sincerely offered gift of a lightly grilled fish head? I know what I want. I want it all. I want to try everything once.”
Mr. Bourdain spoke to me like no other “personality” had ever done in my 60+ years of television addiction. He was cynical, cutting, deeply feeling, kind, and opinionated while being very thoughtful, and about so much of life in addition to food. He opened my mind and my tastebuds.....I just wish I could have met him and talked food, politics, music, and Ross MacDonald’s books.Michael Yates
Tony literally changed the way I travel. The destinations I now choose, the people I meet, the food I eat. He changed the way I live. He was my mentor even though we never met. That is why my heart is broken today.MonicaNew Jersey
He was my Bob Marley, my Oprah Winfrey, he brought international culture in our home, while sharing his journey with so many people through food. He taught us the important of preserving culture, to share a glass of wine and most importantly a table can be set anywhere with or without utensils. Through food he shared the reality of the world we live in. He will be truly missed. Anthony we love you!! " Walk Good."Josephine "Yaa" Beckford
Live life to the fullest, that’s what he’s shown us. I was a moving truck driver until he published an essay of mine in his book “Medium Raw” 8 years ago. I started a career in the restaurant industry and now am the general manager of Café Sebastienne at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City. I’ve staged at Eleven Madison Park in New York and Noma in Copenhagen. He has influenced me to speak with a voice and travel. His voice was international, such a devastating loss.Mickey PrioloKansas City, Missouri
For years I watched Bourdain's shows in awe, inspired by his storytelling and destinations. I finally made the decision last year to quit my job, travel the Silk Road, share stories and write a cookbook—all with the purpose of bringing people closer together as Bourdain did.Daphne WuOakland, CA
My favorite part of CNN has been Anthony Bourdain and “Parts Unknown”. I loved the passion Tony had when traveling, and exploring different cuisines of the world. Recently, Tony visited Little Armenia in Hollywood, California, and there was a tutorial about making basturma. I grew up in an Armenian family and my mother hated basturma, and my father loved it. for the first time in my life, I got to see how basturma was made, and the love and labor that goes into it, through Tony's eyes. I remembered my father who is now deceased, and understood. Tony helped open up a space in my heart.Ella WeissPorter Ranch, California
Tony made me feel normal in the sense that a white kid from Seattle, in an interracial marriage, who cooks Thai food and loves music was par for the course. He helped legitimize Asian cuisine and was loved by my wife who could eat noodles for breakfast lunch and dinner. A voice against ethnocentrism, a bridge between what is seen as normal and not so much. A musician that played the instrument of the human condition about as well as it could be played. RIP.Lewisburg, West Virginia
I first became aware of Anthony Bourdain by his Food Network TV show. The specific episode was where he visited The French Laundry. The way he described food and took you with him to the places he visited left an impression on me. Later when I joined the Navy and would go to different port visits around the world I always made sure to seek out the local off of the beaten path because that's what Anthony Bourdain did; and I had the best time and ate the best food because of Anthony Bourdain.MarkMichigan
Anthony Bourdain made food, culture and humanity accessible. He tore down boundaries over the simple act of "breaking bread." He inspired me to travel, explore and learn about the world. For my generation especially, he allowed us to live vicariously through his adventures and experiences...he opened up corners of the world some would never image they could experience.Rebecca DavoudianNew York, New York
As a first generation Iranian-American Jew - his episodes to Iran and Israel hit home. I got a glimpse into a land and people (Iran), that I'm not sure I'll ever have the joy of experiencing in-person.
Anthony Bourdain opened my eyes,arms and the food of cultures of the world. To see beauty in our differences even in its oddness to your own. He helped me understand and see people are people wherever you may go. His show taught me to not be afraid to travel and learn other cultures and embrace others cultures with an understanding and accepting heart.Tim JohnsonSix Nations Indian Reserve, Ontario,Canada
In 2008 I was a young cadet at the US Air Force Academy. I was rarely allowed to leave the Academy grounds. Anthony's shows became a way for me to travel the world without leaving my dorm room. Later, as an Air Force Officer, I was stationed in remote places and had few opportunities to get out of my little isolated world. Anthony's shows continually became my escape. Because of this man, no matter how small or isolated my world could get, I always felt like I could escape with a friend to some remote culture and breath for at least an hour or two.Cole Smith
He made me feel better about life when I was low through appreciation of simple street food and appreciating of simple lives all over the world. Will be missed so much by me.GarySheffield, England
I get 60 minutes a night to escape the stresses of my work, kids are sleeping, my time begins.....”Parts Unknown” took me to my alter-reality where I could travel, experience life, live unattached. I lived vicariously through his show. He was a friend I never met. His measured, calm tone, with a touch of rat race angst related to me.Jeremy LincolnErie, Pennsylvania
When Anthony did his story on Vietnam, he brought the human factor into it. A couple of my best friends that are Vietnam combat veterans: they were in the heart of it. I never cared for that country because of what lingers on my with friends, it never goes away. I have to say, he changed my thinking, he brought the human factor into it. Made me realize were all people in the end, were all the same. Nobody is better that anybody else.Mark BenninghoffCrete, Illinois
I’ll remember him as a really tall, funny guy who inspired me to clean up my act and take my job a lot more and a lot less seriously at the same time. Meeting him and working at Les Halles were two of the things that helped me process losing my father. He was an incredibly gracious guy. Specifically took a job at Tony’s old place just to meet him because he was such an inspirational figure to me. Just looking at a photo from us at the restaurant and just shaking my head that’s he’s gone.Eleuterio VillegasLas Vegas, Nevada
For decades, an unpretentious breakfast-only restaurant, which we all call Fonda de Tlaco (after the neighboring Tlacoquemecatl park) in Mexico City, has delighted us with great early morning food and service. It was not until Anthony Bourdain visited it and called it "Probably best breakfast ever" in a Mexico City episode, that we realized we had been enjoying something that stood out to someone familiar with most breakfasts on planet Earth. Tony ended up reaffirming our fondness for the place and the family who runs it, bringing us together, finding out that the real name of the place is Fonda Margarita, honoring the founder, mother of tight-knit family siblings who own it nowadays.Carlos Sánchez-GómezMexico City, Mexico
Back in 2005 I was training to be a sous chef and I would drive 90 min each way during the northeast Ohio winter then work 11-12 hour days. I bought the “Kitchen Confidential” audio CDs and listened on my drive every day for my three months. I must have listened to that book 9-10 times during that time. I will always think of that book as my coach during that crazy time. He's a rock star.BrianOhio
He introduced my family to the world of traveling and food so much that my daughter left grad school a year after giving me his book for Christmas. She is now running a Michelin 2 star restaurant in NYC.Ron WardPhiladelphia
I went from being a young woman who traveled the world to a broke, suburban mom. I felt my soul withering on the vine. His show was such a nourishment to me. I felt like I was right there with him. Almost thought we were friends. I am surprised by how personal his loss feels to me.Yvonne YescasPhoenix, Arizona
I was at a horrible point of my life when i found Mr. Bourdain's show. I had recently separated from my children’s father, had two young kids and no hope or money. He made me feel, after watching every episode, life would be ok. I am so shocked and saddened since hearing the sad news. He had a way of making the world a smaller and happier place than what we think. I hope his daughter will know that her father was a true man and that he loved her.Kyren JohnsonLaguna Niguel, California
I was in Culinary School and about to enter an industry that, even as Anthony put it, chews up and spits out the weak. His book “Kitchen Confidential” just hit the shelves. He unknowingly helped prepare me for the reality of the commercial kitchen and all the pain, sweat, heartache, joy, excitement and passion that it brings.Jeff T. BernardPhoenix, Arizona
I brought his books with me as I traveled Europe working and learning as a chef and saw everyday reminders of him in almost every kitchen I worked in. It continues to this day. He will continue to be seen and present, in my mind, in every kitchen I will find myself in.
I grew up in a Greek diner family and was sometimes made to feel like I was unimportant or that I didn't have anything worthwhile to contribute, the work was hard and you smelled at the end of a hard days work. But Anthony Bourdain validated me and my family's hard work and made me feel like I had something special. I was better able to understand the contribution we made to our community and how important that really is. We are still in the business and love every up and down that comes with it! I will miss Tony Bourdain! You are a ROCK STAR!!! RIPAngela HetelekidesRochester, New York
I grew up in India in a middle class family where the vacation meant summer holidays at grandparents. Therefore, travelling and the joys associated never came naturally to me. Until, I discovered Tony. His thought provoking commentary, his free flowing persona, his zeal to explore, and unbridled curiosity made me the man I'm now. He made a difference to my life. And through me made a difference to lives of my friends and family. And I'm sure to many more around the world. I just came back from Lisbon going to every place that Tony went when he was there. A part of me died today... It's tough for me to hold back my tears, and my wife is somewhat confused what’s wrong with me. It’s tough for me to explain the connection I had with him. Tony was an integral part of my life, my personality, my witty one liners that I stole from him. Rest in peace Tony!London, United Kingdom
I was going through a rough time after a really long-term relationship at the time. Anthony showed me that there is so much more in life, food, culture and most importantly people, than to be upset in the moment. So I began to watch him, cook like him, inspire and do for others like him, just to enjoy the smiles and laughter I can bring to those around me. Thanks to Mr. Bourdain, I honestly would have never found myself in what at the time felt like a dark empty hole. He's brought out curiosity, enjoyment, but most importantly enlightenment. I will truly miss Anthony Bourdain -- a true gentleman and a squire of not just the culinary world but also journalism.ErnestoFort Lauderdale
His episode on South Korea was the first thing I watched after learning that I was being moved there for my dad's work. It gave me confidence that I would be fine when I moved there (I was in high school) and that it would truly be an adventure like his. His willingness to adventure into Korea and try the food and meet the people where the exact way myself and my family decided to approach our move there. Thank you, Anthony!ColleenIndiana
Tony taught me to be fearless when I cook. He took me places I might never set foot, and resonated with my belief that food brings people together, opens doors into peoples’ live like nothing else, and that a good meal and a good drink cut through the BS and bring all humanity a little closer together. Gonna miss you, Tony. Travel well.GinaMichigan