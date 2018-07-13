In pictures: Trump meets with Putin

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump wraps up a weeklong trip to Europe with a much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit is taking place Monday at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, and Trump will be looking to reset US-Russia relations, which have declined in recent years.

“In a sense, we’re competitors … he’s not my enemy,” Trump said last week. “And hopefully, someday, maybe he’ll be a friend.”

Trump and US officials have made clear they intend to raise a series of issues in Helsinki, including the Syrian civil war, North Korea and Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Trump also said he plans to bring up the issue of election meddling. The Putin meeting comes just three days after indictments, handed down by special counsel Robert Mueller, charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with hacking into Democrats’ computer networks and emails during the 2016 presidential race.

“I think I’d have a very good relationship with President Putin if we spend time together,” Trump said Friday. “Other people have said it didn’t work out, but I'm different than other people.”

The Putin meeting is the last part of Trump’s weeklong trip to Europe, which started Tuesday with a NATO summit. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

First lady Melania Trump watches as the two leaders shake hands. Sergey Guneev/Sputnik/AP

Trump and Putin pose for a photo before their meeting. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Russian journalists watch the two leaders from a press center in Helsinki’s Presidential Palace. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

"I really think the world wants to see us get along,” Trump said to the press ahead of the meeting. Sergey Guneev/Sputnik/AP

The two Presidents arrive for their meeting on Monday. This is the third time they have met. They first met last summer at a G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

People wave American, Russian and Finnish flags while watching Trump’s motorcade travel to the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Military police officers patrol the area close to the Presidential Palace on Monday. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Putin arrives at the airport in Helsinki. Ronni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/AP

Trump walks across the tarmac after arriving in Helsinki on Sunday. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP