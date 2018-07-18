The oldest tournament in golf, the British Open will take place at Carnoustie in Scotland between July 19 and 22
This year marks the 147th staging of the Open, with the first being held back in 1860
The lowest four-round score, achieved by Henrik Stenson at Royal Troon in 2016
The total yardage of the championship course
The number of players in the field from Iceland. Haraldur Magnus will become the first man from his country to compete in a major
This year will be eighth time Carnoustie has hosted the Open since making its debut in 1931
Par for the course at Carnoustie
Willie Park Sr., the first Open champion, took home the Challenge Belt in 1860, then worth £25
The prize purse for the 2018 British Open
Branden Grace's 62 in the third round of the 2017 Open is the lowest round in major history
The age of Young Tom Morris when he won in 1868, becoming the youngest ever Open winner
Young Tom Morris won a record four consecutive Opens between 1868 and 1872 (the tournament wasn't held in 1871)
The number of times Tiger Woods has won the British Open
have hosted the Open
The amount awarded to this year's winner
The Claret Jug is presented to the winner for the first time
Harry Vardon won a record six titles between 1896 and 1914
