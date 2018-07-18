The numbers behind the Open

By Tom McGowan and Henrik Pettersson

The oldest tournament in golf, the British Open will take place at Carnoustie in Scotland between July 19 and 22

147

This year marks the 147th staging of the Open, with the first being held back in 1860

264

The lowest four-round score, achieved by Henrik Stenson at Royal Troon in 2016

7,402

The total yardage of the championship course

1

The number of players in the field from Iceland. Haraldur Magnus will become the first man from his country to compete in a major

8

This year will be eighth time Carnoustie has hosted the Open since making its debut in 1931

71

Par for the course at Carnoustie

£25

Willie Park Sr., the first Open champion, took home the Challenge Belt in 1860, then worth £25

$10.5M

The prize purse for the 2018 British Open

62

Branden Grace's 62 in the third round of the 2017 Open is the lowest round in major history

17 years and 156 days

The age of Young Tom Morris when he won in 1868, becoming the youngest ever Open winner

4 consecutive wins

Young Tom Morris won a record four consecutive Opens between 1868 and 1872 (the tournament wasn't held in 1871)

3

The number of times Tiger Woods has won the British Open

14 courses

have hosted the Open

$1.89M

The amount awarded to this year's winner

1873

The Claret Jug is presented to the winner for the first time

6 titles

Harry Vardon won a record six titles between 1896 and 1914

