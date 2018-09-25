The Ryder Cup in numbers

Every two years, the best American golfers do battle with their European counterparts. The latest battle will take place at Le Golf National in France between September 28 and 30.

12 Points won by the most successful pairing ever – Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal 7 Consecutive editions won by the US (1935-1955 and 1971-1983). 1927 The first edition was held in Worcester, Massachusetts between the US and GB. 51 years, 20 days: Raymond Floyd's age in 1993 – the oldest player. 2 For the second time only, the 2018 edition tees off in continental Europe. 23½ Record US points won by Billy Caspar (37 matches, 1961-1975). 19 years, 258 days: Sergio Garcia's age in 1999 – the youngest player. 8½ final day points were won by Europe to win the 2012 edition ... the "Miracle at Medinah". 1987 The first time the US lost on home soil, 13-15 in Dublin, Ohio. 2022 Rome, Italy, will host the Ryder Cup for the first time in 2022. 80k Le Golf National can hold 80,000 fans. 1993 The last time the US won on European soil, 13-15. 1979 The first time a combined European team competed. 42 The 2018 cup is the 42nd edition, devised by British entrepreneur Sam Ryder. 6 Holes-in-one in Ryder Cup history. The only American is Scott Verplank in 2006. 25 Record European points won by Nick Faldo (11 matches, 1977-2007). 1969 The competition has twice ended in a tie, first in 1969 and 1989 also.