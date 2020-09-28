One million dead: How Covid-19 tore us apart

When the poor pay the price

Credit: Family handout

This is Vinod Kumar.

He died April 24, 2020, age 57.

Each day, Vinod Kumar collected trash and swept the streets of India’s capital, New Delhi, to provide for his family. Ultimately, it cost him his life.

In March, when India went into a nationwide lockdown, New Delhi’s normally hectic streets emptied as people stayed home to shield themselves from the virus. But 57-year-old Kumar was the family’s sole income earner -- he had to keep working.

“He always did his work to the fullest even though he was old,” says his 27-year-old son, Sumit Vinod. “He never left his work half done.”

Covid-19 cases were found in the areas Kumar collected waste, but the Delhi authorities that employed him did not provide personal protective equipment or a test for the virus, Vinod said. Vinod tried to take Kumar to a private hospital, where he hoped there’d be less risk of infection, but was told admission would cost 35,000 Indian rupees ($475) -- his father’s monthly salary. At a government hospital, Kumar had to pay 3,100 rupees for treatment. Vinod borrowed money from friends and family to pay the bill.

“There wasn't even a stretcher for us to carry him on, which made things difficult because he was already breathless and found it hard to stand. It took eight hours for him to finally get a bed," Vinod said.

On April 24, six days after he was admitted to hospital, Kumar died. His son said he received no compensation from his employer. Jai Prakash, senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, said workers had been provided with gloves and masks since April, and those who showed symptoms were tested. Family members of workers who died of Covid-19 received 10 million rupees ($136,000) within six weeks, he said.

"I don't know if better treatment could have saved him, but what we went through was very difficult,” Vinod said. “Definitely, if we had money, that would not be the case.”

Like many countries, India has a vast wealth divide. Low-income workers have suffered the most during its pandemic — the second largest in the world with more than six million cases.

That gap yawned wider as the country went into a sudden, hard lockdown in March. Millions of migrant workers became trapped in cities, without jobs or a means to get home. While middle-class Indians could work from home and socially distance from their neighbors, daily-wage earners had no choice but to keep going to work. For those living in densely packed slums, social distancing was impossible. Access to medical care for India’s poorest Covid-19 patients is far from guaranteed.

It’s a global problem. Research published in April by the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research says 30 years of progress in reducing global poverty is starting to unravel. It predicts the coronavirus could push half a billion people into poverty worldwide.

The pandemic hasn’t just highlighted the wealth gap -- it’s made it worse.