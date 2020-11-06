‘In your life …’

Locked in a tense duel with Chris DiMarco in the final round in 2005, Woods misses the 16th green. He aims his chip 20 feet left of the hole. The ball trickles down the green and drops with its last rotation. Augusta erupts, Woods pumps the air and celebrates with his caddie Steve Williams. “In your life have you ever seen anything like that,” cries the announcer on TV. Elise Amendola/AP