Tiger Woods’ fifth green jacket
Tiger Woods’ remarkable tale of redemption from scandal and career-threatening back injuries to win a fifth Masters last year and first major title since 2008 will go down in sporting folklore.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Golden oldie
Some said he was washed up, but in 1986 Jack Nicklaus, dubbed the “Golden Bear,” came out of hibernation at the age of 46 to win his first major in six years and 18th in all. It’s still the mark to beat today.
David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images
A new dawn
Aged just 21, golf’s new phenom Tiger Woods exploded onto the scene in his first Masters as a pro with a record 12-shot victory in 1997. Woods changed the sport forever and is still the story.
Augusta National/Getty Images
‘In your life …’
Locked in a tense duel with Chris DiMarco in the final round in 2005, Woods misses the 16th green. He aims his chip 20 feet left of the hole. The ball trickles down the green and drops with its last rotation. Augusta erupts, Woods pumps the air and celebrates with his caddie Steve Williams. “In your life have you ever seen anything like that,” cries the announcer on TV.
Elise Amendola/AP
Phil the Thrill
In the pine straw behind trees on the 13th hole in 2010, cavalier left-hander Phil Mickelson conjures a wonder shot through a gap and onto the green en route to his third green jacket.
Harry How/Getty Images
Lyle’s bunker
Sandy Lyle’s remarkable second shot from a fairway bunker on the 18th in 1988 set up a birdie to clinch the Masters title. The Scotsman almost danced a jig on the green.
Augusta National/Getty Images
Bubba’s banana
From the trees to the right of the 10th, left-hander Bubba Watson bent a shot around the vegetation to find the green and set up a playoff win against Louis Oosthuizen in 2012.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Mickelson breaks through
So often the bridesmaid, colorful American Phil Mickelson finally clinched the first of five majors with victory at the Masters in 2004. He maintains the picture of his jump for joy did not catch him fully at the apex.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
McIlroy’s meltdown
Leading by four shots going into the final day in 2011, Rory McIlroy was still clear on the 10th tee as he chased a first major title. But a wild drive into the trees sparked an infamous implosion from which he couldn’t recover.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
Drama for Jordan
Defending champion Jordan Speith had led from the start and was five ahead going into the back nine in 2016. But two balls in Rae’s Creek on the short 12th sent his hopes to a watery grave.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Norman’s nightmare
Six shots clear going into the final day in 1996, Australian Greg Norman suffered an agonizing collapse as England’s Nick Faldo surged to his third Masters title.
David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images
Seve leads European charge
No European had ever won the Masters, but swashbuckling Spaniard Severiano Ballesteros opened the floodgates in 1980 with the first of two green jackets.
Augusta National/Getty Images
Crenshaw’s fate
Texan Ben Crenshaw broke down in tears on the final green and was consoled by caddie Carl Jackson after securing an emotional second Masters title in 1995, days after the death of his long-time mentor Harvey Penick.
Augusta National/Getty Images
Mize’s miracle
Augusta native Larry Mize broke the heart of Australian Greg Norman with a chip-in for birdie on the 11th hole to secure an unlikely victory in a playoff in 1987.
David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images
‘The Big Three’
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player — with 13 green jackets between them -- last assembled for the ceremonial tee shots in 2016. Palmer died later that year, aged 87.
Sam Greenwood/Augusta National/Getty Images
Fuzzy’s debut
They say you need experience at Augusta to win the Masters, and barring the first two champions, the only other player to triumph on his debut was 27-year-old Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.
Augusta National/Getty Images
Hogan’s recovery
In 1951, two years after surviving a near-fatal car accident, the great Ben Hogan clinched the Masters for the fifth of nine major titles.
Augusta National/Getty Images
The Masters begins
Famed amateur Bobby Jones and banker Clifford Roberts built Augusta National on a plant nursery and held the first “Augusta National Invitational” in 1934. The Masters was born.
AP Photo