She would wake up at 5 a.m. on a weekday for school, then practice, before heading to the classroom.
Listening to her describe the lifestyle of a young skier, trying to combine studying with practice and competition, it sounds remarkably like the gruelling hours in a kitchen. On the weekend, it was up at 2 a.m. for a 6:30 a.m. arrival at the mountain, with only one month off a year. Perhaps the only difference between skiing and cooking is the temperature; it's hot in a kitchen, but minus-20 on the mountain.
"It's a really tough sport, especially for girls in those times, when the organization was a little bit different. You must be really motivated; you must be super disciplined."
Despite making it to the top group in the (at that time) Yugoslavia national ski team, Roš told CNN that she never found it much fun. She quit, suddenly, at the age of 18.