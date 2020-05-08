Biden’s Cabinet is shaping up to be pretty diverse

President-elect Joe Biden nominated several people to be in his Cabinet, including retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, who be the first Black secretary of defense; Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, a Black woman, for secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman, for UN ambassador; Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban American man who would be the first Latino to serve as secretary of Homeland Security; Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, the first Native American who would serve as secretary of interior; Neera Tanden, the first woman of color and first South Asian person who would lead the Office of Management and Budget; and Cecilia Rouse, who would be the first woman of color to serve as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Biden said he would name “the most diverse Cabinet anyone in American history has ever announced.”