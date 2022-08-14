The ‘Impeachment 10:’ Who’s in, who’s out and whose fate is yet to be decided

Only two House Republicans out of the 10 who supported the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump — and have subsequently been a constant target of his wrath — won their primary races.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack that led to Trump’s impeachment, lost her primary Tuesday against attorney Harriet Hageman, whom Trump previously endorsed. Reps. Dan Newhouse of Washington and David Valadao of California won their respective primaries.

While many of the “Impeachment 10” are not running for reelection, it was an uphill battle for those who did, with four losing to their primary challengers.

See how the "Impeachment 10" fared this midterm cycle.

Click or tap on one of the House Republicans below for more details.