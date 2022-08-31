Grand slam singles titles

After winning her first grand slam title at the US Open in 1999, Williams would go on to win 22 more – seven at Wimbledon, three at the French Open, seven at the Australian Open and five more at the US Open. She sits just one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24. Serena has also won 14 doubles titles, all with her sister, Venus, and two mixed doubles titles.