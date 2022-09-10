Queen Elizabeth II 1926–2022
million people watched her televised coronation
Year of her coronation, the first to be televised
monarchs have served Britain for more than 50 years
reigning British queen in over 1,000 years
blank bullets fired at her during the 1981 Trooping of the Colour
Royal thrones
Languages spoken fluently: English and French
Years married to Prince Philip (They were married in 1947; he died in 2021.)
Age when she first met Prince Philip
nautical miles from the coast out to sea are owned by the Crown
other British monarchs have served as long as Queen Elizabeth II
Year of the first royal walkabout
The Queen was born on April 21 at 2:40 a.m.
Her first was to Norway, in 1955. Her last was to Germany, in 2015.
countries visited
She was the reigning monarch of 16 of the 52 member states in the Commonwealth
US presidents in office during her rule
Tiaras in the Queen’s Jewel Collection (excluding the Crown Jewels)
UK prime ministers who served during her reign
Racehorses in training each season. The queen was a patron of the sport.
The address in London where she was born
The year her royal birthplace was demolished
April 21 was her birthday, she was also celebrated publicly in June
British monarch to visit the Middle East
monarch to allow TV cameras behind the royal walls
Height
Driver’s licenses required to drive
embellish the Imperial State Crown
owned in her lifetime.
They were her favorite dog, although she was also fond of the dorgi -- a corgi-dachshund mix she introduced.
The year the “Royal Family” documentary was screened.
It was the first televised look into the previously private world of the British royals.
⅔ of the country was thought to have watched it.
When a man broke into Buckingham Palace and into the Queen’s bedroom
life-size wax models made of the Queen at Madame Tussaud’s wax museum
Official portraits she’s sat for
bathrooms in Buckingham Palace
25th anniversary of her accession to throne
50 years on throne
60 years on throne
70 years on throne