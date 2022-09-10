Royal Wedding: By the numbers

Queen Elizabeth II 1926–2022

The Queen’s life in numbers

Tallying an extraordinary reign

By Kara Fox and Henrik Pettersson, CNN

September 10, 2022

20

million people watched her televised coronation

1953

Year of her coronation, the first to be televised

6

monarchs have served Britain for more than 50 years

  • Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom
    70 years 1952-2022
  • Victoria of the United Kingdom
    63 years 1837-1901
  • George III of the United Kingdom
    59 years 1760-1820
  • James VI of Scotland (and I of England)
    57 years 1567-1625
  • Henry III of England
    56 years 1216-1272
  • Edward III of England
    50 years (and 5 months) 1327-1377
6th

reigning British queen in over 1,000 years

6

blank bullets fired at her during the 1981 Trooping of the Colour

9

Royal thrones

2

Languages spoken fluently: English and French

73

Years married to Prince Philip (They were married in 1947; he died in 2021.)

8

Age when she first met Prince Philip

12

nautical miles from the coast out to sea are owned by the Crown

0

other British monarchs have served as long as Queen Elizabeth II

1970

Year of the first royal walkabout

1926

The Queen was born on April 21 at 2:40 a.m.

89 outbound state visits

Her first was to Norway, in 1955. Her last was to Germany, in 2015.

120+

countries visited

16

She was the reigning monarch of 16 of the 52 member states in the Commonwealth

14

US presidents in office during her rule

  • Harry Truman
  • Dwight D. Eisenhower
  • Herbert Hoover
  • John F. Kennedy
  • Richard Nixon
  • Gerald Ford
  • Jimmy Carter
  • Ronald Reagan
  • George H. Bush
  • Bill Clinton
  • George W. Bush
  • Barack Obama
  • Donald Trump
  • Joe Biden
9

Tiaras in the Queen’s Jewel Collection (excluding the Crown Jewels)

15

UK prime ministers who served during her reign

  • Winston Churchill
  • Anthony Eden
  • Harold Macmillan
  • Alec Douglas-Home
  • Harold Wilson
  • Edward Heath
  • James Callaghan
  • Margaret Thatcher
  • John Major
  • Tony Blair
  • Gordon Brown
  • David Cameron
  • Theresa May
  • Boris Johnson
  • Liz Truss
25+

Racehorses in training each season. The queen was a patron of the sport.

$426M net worth
17 Bruton Street

The address in London where she was born

1937

The year her royal birthplace was demolished

2 Birthdays

April 21 was her birthday, she was also celebrated publicly in June

1st

British monarch to visit the Middle East

1st

monarch to allow TV cameras behind the royal walls

5’4”

Height

0

Driver’s licenses required to drive

2,868 diamonds

embellish the Imperial State Crown

30+ Corgis

owned in her lifetime.

They were her favorite dog, although she was also fond of the dorgi -- a corgi-dachshund mix she introduced.

4 Children
8 Grandchildren
12 Great-grandchildren
1969

The year the “Royal Family” documentary was screened.

It was the first televised look into the previously private world of the British royals.

⅔ of the country was thought to have watched it.

1982

When a man broke into Buckingham Palace and into the Queen’s bedroom

24

life-size wax models made of the Queen at Madame Tussaud’s wax museum

200+

Official portraits she’s sat for

78

bathrooms in Buckingham Palace

1977 Silver jubilee

25th anniversary of her accession to throne

2002 Golden jubilee

50 years on throne

2012 Diamond jubilee

60 years on throne

2022 Platinum jubilee

70 years on throne